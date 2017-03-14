Winter Storm Racetrack and OTB Closings

Maryland

No simulcast wagering will be offered at Laurel Park March 14 due to conditions from Winter Storm Stella, which has already dropped between one to three feet of snow in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced that its OTB's in Timonium, Boonsboro, and Perryville will also be closed.

The OTB at the Horseshoe Casino in downtown Baltimore will remain open for simulcast wagering. Live racing and simulcasting has also been cancelled this evening at Rosecroft.

Live racing returns to Laurel March 17, with the first post time at 1:10 p.m. Saturday's program will feature Maryland Jockey Club Celebration Day, highlighted by five stakes worth $425,000 and Fantasy Owners Day.

New York

Due to the forecasted impact of Winter Storm Stella on the New York Metropolitan area, the New York Racing Association has cancelled simulcasting at Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Café on March 14.



Live racing is scheduled to resume at Aqueduct Racetrack on Friday, March 17, with a first post of 1:20 p.m.