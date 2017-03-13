Florida Derby Charity Golf Tournament Set

Players can sign up now for the seventh annual Florida Derby Charity Golf Tournament, to be held Tuesday, March 28 at The Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club. The popular tournament, which kicks off Florida Derby Week, will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and Florida TRAC (Thoroughbred Retirement and Adoptive Care).

Registration will take place between 10:30-11:45 a.m., and the tournament will have a shot gun start at noon for the four-person scramble.



Registration is $175 per person or $750 for a foursome. Registration includes green fees, golf cart, beverages, light lunch, awards reception, an invitation to the Florida Derby pre-party March 31, and a Gulfstream Park gift bag. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third groups, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Numerous sponsorships available, including tee sponsorships for $1,000.



For more information, contact Jennifer Vitrella at 954.457.6186 or jvitrella@gulfstreampark.com.