Danehill Dancer Euthanized Due to Old Age

Danehill Dancer who had been enjoying life at Coolmore since his retirement from covering duties in 2014 was euthanized this weekend due to the infirmities of old age, according to announcement on Coolmore Stud's website.

Purchased privately by Demi O'Byrne as a yearling, the son of Danehill was trained for Michael Tabor by Neville Callaghan to win both the Phoenix Stakes and the National Stakes as a 2-year-old. As a sire he made an immediate impact and many breeders who identified his early promise were well rewarded in the sales ring as his fee rose from just 3,500 Irish Guineas in 2000 to a high of €115,000 in 2007 and 2008.

Danehill Dancer became champion sire in Great Britain and Ireland in 2009 and was champion 2-year-old sire on three occasions. As a broodmare sire he enjoyed a stellar year in 2016 being responsible for multiple group 1 winners The Gurkha, Minding, and Alice Springs.

"Danehill Dancer was a wonderful sire and has left a significant legacy at Coolmore through his sons Mastercraftsman and Choisir and grandson Starspangledbanner, while The Gurkha is a very exciting sire prospect for the future," said M.V. Magnier. "His brilliant daughter Legatissimo was scanned in foal to Galileo this morning and Minding and Alice Springs will be very welcome additions to the broodmare band once they finish their racing careers."

More to come...

