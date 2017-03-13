Thoroughbred Incentive Program 2016 Award Winners

The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program (T.I.P.), which encourages the retraining of Thoroughbreds into other disciplines upon completion of their careers in racing or breeding, announced March 13 the winners from its 2016 performance awards program.



The performance awards recognize Thoroughbreds accumulating the most points at all horse shows in each of the award categories and divisions throughout the year. In 2016, performance awards were given in 13 categories broken into 77 divisions.



"We received applications representing 423 Thoroughbreds competing in more than 8,000 classes and divisions during the 2016 award year," said Kristin Leshney, senior counsel for The Jockey Club and the administrator of T.I.P. "Winners will receive ribbons, prize money and a variety of prizes, including coolers, saddle pads, quarter sheets and jackets."



Thoroughbred Charities of America sponsored the Green OTTB Category for Thoroughbreds that last raced in 2014, 2015 or 2016. State-bred or residing performance awards were sponsored by the Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society - Alberta Division, the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association, the Kentucky Horse Council, the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, the North Carolina Thoroughbred Association, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, and the Washington Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association. In addition, the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance sponsored a Performance Award for horses adopted from TAA-accredited organizations.



Performance awards will be available once again in 2017 and will include shows from December 1, 2016, through November 30, 2017. The deadline for submission is December 20, 2017.



Over the next few weeks, the 2016 performance award winners' photos will be posted on the T.I.P. Facebook page at facebook.com/tjctip. The complete lists of winners and participants are attached to this release.



Created and announced in October 2011, T.I.P. recognizes and rewards the versatility of the Thoroughbred through sponsorship of Thoroughbred classes and high point awards at sanctioned horse shows. In addition to the complete schedule of T.I.P.-sponsored shows, other information about the program is available on the T.I.P. website, tjctip.com. Those interested in T.I.P. can follow the program at facebook.com/tjctip.



The Jockey Club, founded in 1894 and dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing, is the breed registry for North American Thoroughbreds. In fulfillment of its mission, The Jockey Club, directly or through subsidiaries, provides support and leadership on a wide range of important industry initiatives, and it serves the information and technology needs of owners, breeders, media, fans and farms. It is the sole funding source for America's Best Racing, the broad-based fan development initiative for Thoroughbred racing. You can follow America's Best Racing at americasbestracing.net. Additional information is available at jockeyclub.com.