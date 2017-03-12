Oaklawn Park Increases Purses

Oaklawn Park is increasing purses beginning March 18, the track announced March 12.

Purses for maiden special weight races will increase from $72,000 to $80,000 and allowance races will go to as much as $84,000 after starting the season for as much as $76,000.

The March 18 card was already the second richest of the meet, with the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2), $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2), and the $250,000 Essex Handicap included in the 11-race card. With the purse increase, the total purses for the day could exceed $2 million.

"The Rebel Stakes is no longer just a stepping stone to the Arkansas Derby," said Oaklawn assistant general manager Wayne Smith. "It stands on its own merit as one of the leading preps for the Triple Crown races. When you add in the Azeri and the Essex, you get one of the strongest days of racing anywhere—and it just gets better with these purse bumps that will have a positive impact on the undercard races and the rest of our season."

Also all starter allowance races, claiming races with a claiming price of $30,000 or more, and maiden claiming races with a claiming price of $30,000 or more will all have a $2,000 per-race bump.

The popular Trail's End, the 1 3/4-mile starter allowance race that traditionally ends Oaklawn's season, also will receive a boost, from $50,000 to $55,000.

"For 113 years Oaklawn's motto has been 'racing comes first,'" Smith said. "Our gaming operation exists to create a vibrant racing product. This year we have benefited from strong business in racing and gaming, which is allowing us to increase purses during the season for the ninth consecutive year. That's an exceptional run."

The 2017 Oaklawn meet runs through April 15.