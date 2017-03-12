Arrogate Posts Last Work Before Shipping to Dubai

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate worked seven furlongs in 1:25 March 12 at Santa Anita Park in his final move before shipping to Dubai March 13 for the $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

The 4-year-old Unbridled's Song colt gave trainer Bob Baffert the indication that he is ready to take on the overseas test. With Martin Garcia aboard, Arrogate worked in company with Cat Burglar, and snapped through fractions of :24 3/5, :36 4/5, :48 3/5, and 1:12 4/5 before finishing up in 1:25.

"He had a hard breeze last week," Baffert said of Arrogate's March 5 work going the same distance in 1:24. "The track was sort of dull (Sunday), but he looked fantastic. He went around like he usually does, never taking a deep breath. He's got to be 100% for me to take him, and he leaves tomorrow."

Once at Meydan, Baffert said the champion 3-year-old of 2016 may gallop but won't post another hard work.

"He won't do much once he's there—gallop a little bit, maybe breeze—but he's pretty ready," Baffert said.

"We'll give him a little break in the action (after Dubai)," the trainer said of the plans for the remainder of Arrogate's 4-year-old campaign. "The ultimate goal is still the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), so maybe something before, but that's too far out to think about."

Bred by Clearsky Farms in Kentucky, Juddmonte purchased the son of Unbridled's Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor, for $560,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

With his current earnings of more than $11 million, boosted by his score in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), a win in Dubai would make Arrogate the all-time leading North American-based earner with more than $17 million, surpassing California Chrome 's $14,752,650.

In the continuing highs and lows of the game, Baffert also said that Cheyenne Stables' Mastery, who was injured after a 6 3/4-length win in the San Felipe Stakes (G2) March 11, is stable and will have surgery to repair his condylar fracture in his left front leg Monday.

BALAN: Mastery Dominates San Felipe, Sustains Injury After

"He's looks really stable. They're going to do the surgery tomorrow morning," Baffert said. "Very disappointing, but right now the focus is just to get the surgery and get him healed up."

The undefeated son of Candy Ride won his third consecutive graded stakes Saturday and was a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) before being sidelined indefinitely.