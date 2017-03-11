More Than Ready Colt Sizzles in OBS Work

Hip 462, a colt by More Than Ready, works an eighth in :09 3/5 at OBS

Horses consigned by Cary Frommer to 2-year-olds in training sales generally are not the fastest during the pre-sale under tack workouts, but that all changed March 11.

During the final breeze show in preparation for the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s March 14-15 sale, a strapping More Than Ready colt from Frommer’s consignment sizzled an eighth of a mile in :09 3/5, the fastest time at the distance over the course of three days.

“We were really shocked,” Frommer said after the colt had returned from his post-work X-ray session. “He’s just a big, strapping horse and More Than Ready foals aren’t supposed to do that. But he’s a super nice horse.”

If he wasn’t already, the colt (Hip 462) will most assuredly be on buyers’ radar screens following the work, as he has plenty of pedigree to back up his talent. Produced from the grade 3-placed Gone West mare Cowgirl Mally, the colt descends from the family of grade 1 winner Teddy’s Promise and successful California sire General Meeting.

Bred in Kentucky by Joseph W. Sutton, the colt was bought back on a final bid of $220,000 at last year’s Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale.

With the metal bleachers overlooking the OBS synthetic track crowded with consignors, buyers, agents, and professional clockers and pace analysts, the final under tack show went off without a hitch under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Friday’s second under tack show had been delayed due to early morning fog, but that was the only hiccup over three days.

On Saturday, seven juveniles shared the second fastest under tack show time of :09 4/5, with 14 total working that time over the distance during the three days.

The fastest time for a quarter-mile during the three days of workouts was the :20 1/5 turned in by a Super Saver colt consigned as Hip 153 by de Meric Sales. The work equaled the fastest quarter-mile breeze ever recorded at an OBS under tack show.

Produced from the stakes-placed Sandi's Ready, by More Than Ready, the colt was bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm and purchased by Danny Pate for $30,000 from the Select Sales consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.

“He’s a natural athlete, a very talented horse,” Tristan de Meric said of the colt who has been prepped by Florida-based Pate. “He’s very elegant, a mid-May foal. He came out of the work great and has been shown a lot.”

With the under tack shows now in the books, buyers will begin their pre-sale inspections in earnest leading up to the Tuesday and Wednesday sale, with a 10:30 a.m. daily start time.