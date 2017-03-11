Weekend Stakes Rundown: Big 'Cap Day at Santa Anita

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a trio of grade 1 races at Santa Anita Park, a Triple Crown prep on each coast, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, March 11
4:25 p.m.—$200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs
Daddys Lil Darling, who held her own against the best 2-year-old fillies last fall, tackles turf for the first time for her 2017 debut. The daughter of Scat Daddy faces a tested bunch that includes the second-, third-, and fourth-place finishers from the Feb. 4 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.
Florida Oaks (G3T)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:25 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Valentine Wish (KY)
|Tyler Pizarro
|116
|Victoria H. Oliver
|30/1
|2
|2Super Marina (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|116
|George Weaver
|12/1
|3
|3Dynatail (KY)
|Orlando Bocachica
|118
|Michael Dini
|8/1
|4
|4Daddys Lil Darling (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|116
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|7/2
|5
|5La Coronel (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Mark E. Casse
|5/2
|6
|6Fifty Five (NY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Thomas M. Bush
|6/1
|7
|7Tamit (IRE)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|6/1
|8
|8Like a Hurricane (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Philip A. Bauer
|15/1
|9
|9Compelled (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Thomas F. Proctor
|4/1
4:39 p.m.—$125,000 Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park
The six-furlong sprint stakes drew a quality field of eight older horses, including grade 2 victor Holy Boss, grade 3 winners Fish Trappe Road and Ivan Fallunovalot, and last year's classic contender Whitmore.
Hot Springs S.
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 6
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Holy Boss (KY)
|Luis Contreras
|119
|Steven M. Asmussen
|7/2
|2
|2Fish Trappe Road (NY)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|115
|W. Bret Calhoun
|10/1
|3
|3Ivan Fallunovalot (TX)
|Calvin H. Borel
|119
|W. T. Howard
|3/1
|4
|4Whitmore (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|119
|Ron Moquett
|9/5
|5
|5Candy Ruby (KY)
|Declan Cannon
|115
|Jack C. Van Berg
|15/1
|6
|6Recount (IL)
|Chris Landeros
|119
|James P. DiVito
|12/1
|7
|7Chief Cicatriz (KY)
|Channing Hill
|119
|Shawn H. Davis
|20/1
|8
|8Storm Advisory (PA)
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Robertino Diodoro
|5/1
4:50 p.m.—$200,000 Tom Fool Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack
Green Gratto, with $859,538 in earnings making him the most accomplished runner in the field, heads the list of hopefuls for the inner-track sprint. The 7-year-old son of Here's Zealous is coming off a front-running score over the same track and distance in the Jan. 16 Toboggan Stakes (G3).
Tom Fool H. (G3)
Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
- 6f
- Inner track
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Spartiatis (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|115
|Leon J. Blusiewicz
|6/1
|2
|2Green Gratto (NJ)
|Kendrick Carmouche
|119
|Gaston Grant
|7/2
|3
|3King Kranz (KY)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|116
|John P. Terranova, II
|12/1
|4
|4Chief Lion (FL)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|118
|David Jacobson
|5/1
|5
|5All Star Red (KY)
|John Bisono
|115
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|4/1
|6
|6The Great War (KY)
|Julio A. Garcia
|116
|Wesley A. Ward
|10/1
|7
|7Sassicaia (KY)
|Manuel Franco
|116
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|3/1
|8
|8Sir Rockport (VA)
|Dylan Davis
|114
|Guadalupe Preciado
|20/1
4:55 p.m.—$200,000 Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) at Tampa Bay Downs
Isabella Sings comes into the race off a strong, three-length win the Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Feb. 11. In that 8 1/2-furlong race, Isabella Sings beat Martin Schwartz' Irish-bred Light In Paris and Lambholm Stable's Evidently, who will both be challenging her again in the Hillsborough.
Hillsborough S. (G2T)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:55 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Swiss Range (GB)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|William I. Mott
|6/1
|2
|2Family Meeting (FL)
|Florent Geroux
|118
|Thomas F. Proctor
|12/1
|3
|3Dickinson (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|118
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|7/2
|4
|4Lots o' Lex (KY)
|Edwin Gonzalez
|116
|Gerald Russel Aschinger
|12/1
|5
|5Elysea's World (IRE)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|5/1
|6
|6Isabella Sings (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|5/2
|7
|7Light In Paris (IRE)
|Daniel Centeno
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|6/1
|8
|8Evidently (FL)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Roy S. Lerman
|15/1
|9
|9My Impression (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|118
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|8/1
|10
|10Emerald Pond (KY)
|Orlando Bocachica
|116
|Gerald Russel Aschinger
|30/1
5 p.m.—$400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
Mastery, an undefeated son of Candy Ride , got a late start to his juvenile season, but has yet to misfire under the care of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby (G1) four times. Mastery may not have a loss, but the San Felipe will undoubtedly be his toughest test yet, with former stablemate Iliad and relatively seasoned grade 1 winner Gormley trying to steal the show.
San Felipe S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 5
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 3 yo
- 2:04 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Term of Art (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20/1
|2
|2Vending Machine (KY)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|20/1
|3
|3Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8/1
|4
|4Mastery (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|6/5
|5
|5Gormley (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|9/5
|6
|6Iliad (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/2
|7
|7Bluegrass Envy (KY)
|Jacob Radosevich
|120
|Rasharn Creque
|50/1
5:27 p.m.—$350,000 Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs
When it was announced last week that Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) winner McCraken would miss the Tampa Bay Derby with a slight ankle strain, a new level of opportunity was placed at the feet of some classic aspirants. Led by Sam F. Davis runner-up Tapwrit, the signature prep at Tampa Bay Downs is a wide-open affair filled with promising but unproven youngsters.
Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $350,000
- 3 yo
- 5:27 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Tale of Silence (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Barclay Tagg
|15/1
|2
|2The Money Monster (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|William I. Mott
|15/1
|3
|3Basha (KY)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|116
|Gilberto Zerpa
|12/1
|4
|4No Dozing (KY)
|Daniel Centeno
|116
|Arnaud Delacour
|6/1
|5
|5Tapwrit (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|3/1
|6
|6Beasley (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|116
|Mark A. Hennig
|9/2
|7
|7Sonic Mule (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6/1
|8
|8State of Honor (ON)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|4/1
|9
|9Wild Shot (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|116
|George R. Arnold, II
|5/1
|10
|10Zion Valley (NY)
|Huber Villa-Gomez
|116
|Kevin Rice
|50/1
5:38 p.m.—$200,000 Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park
Chanel's Legacy has certainly come into her own this winter at Oaklawn Park, sweeping to victories in the Dixie Belle and Martha Washington stakes at the Hot Springs, Ark., oval. The 3-year-old daughter of Dominus takes the next logical step in the Honeybee.
Honeybee S. (G3)
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Chanel's Legacy (IA)
|Alex Birzer
|122
|Lynn Chleborad
|8/1
|2
|2Elate (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|115
|William I. Mott
|5/2
|3
|3Someday Soon (OH)
|Walter De La Cruz
|119
|William B. Van Meter
|12/1
|4
|4My Sweet Stella (KY)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|115
|D. Wayne Lukas
|12/1
|5
|5Perfect Wife (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|119
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|8/1
|6
|6It Tiz Well (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3/1
|7
|7Tapa Tapa Tapa (KY)
|Jesus Lopez Castanon
|117
|Timothy E. Hamm
|6/1
|8
|8Ever So Clever (KY)
|Luis Contreras
|117
|Steven M. Asmussen
|12/1
|9
|9Tap of War (KY)
|Calvin H. Borel
|115
|Kelly R. Von Hemel
|20/1
|10
|10Lovely Bernadette (KY)
|Alex L. Canchari
|119
|James P. DiVito
|15/1
|11
|11Benner Island (KY)
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Brad H. Cox
|15/1
6:30 p.m.—$400,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park
The connections of Masochistic hope their talented sprinter opens the 2017 season in better fashion than he closed 2016. Not that Masochistic disappointed on the track in his final start last season, reaching the wire second in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita. But a post-race drug positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol ultimately saw Masochistic disqualified to last in the Sprint.
Triple Bend S. (G1)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
- 7f
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Denman's Call (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15/1
|2
|2Point Piper (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10/1
|3
|3Kobe's Back (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5/2
|4
|4Silent Bird (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4/1
|5
|5Masochistic (CA)
|Mike E. Smith
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|1/1
|6
|6Nowalking (KY)
|Edwin A. Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15/1
|7
|7Conquest Cobra (FL)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|10/1
7 p.m.—$400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park
A new trainer led to a new surface for Kaleem Shah's Dortmund. Stabled with Art Sherman at Los Alamitos Race Course after Shah and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert parted ways at the end of 2016, the 5-year-old will take his first steps onto the Santa Anita lawn in the Kilroe.
Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. (G1T)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 9
- 1m
- Turf
- $400,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:11 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Bal a Bali (BRZ)
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8/1
|2
|2Flamboyant (FR)
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|12/1
|3
|3Bolo (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|122
|Carla Gaines
|3/1
|4
|4Dortmund (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Art Sherman
|4/1
|5
|5Ring Weekend (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|H. Graham Motion
|4/1
|6
|6Conquest Enforcer (ON)
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7/2
|7
|7What a View (CA)
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|7/2
7:30 p.m.—$750,000 Santa Anita Handicap (G1) at Santa Anita Park
All it took was a couple standout starts on dirt for Midnight Storm to go from gutsy turf miler to highweight in the premier handicap race on the West Coast. After five graded wins on the grass, including a grade 1 victory in the 2016 Shoemaker Mile Stakes, the son of Pioneerof the Nile has won two straight graded dirt races impressively—the Native Diver (G3) and San Pasqual (G2).
Santa Anita H. Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/4m
- Dirt
- $750,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:44 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Midnight Storm (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8/5
|2
|2Gangster (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30/1
|3
|3Shaman Ghost (ON)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|James A. Jerkens
|2/1
|4
|4Isotherm (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|119
|George Weaver
|12/1
|5
|5Hard Aces (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|119
|John W. Sadler
|15/1
|6
|6Follow Me Crev (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|116
|Vladimir Cerin
|8/1
|7
|7Twentytwentyvision (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|116
|Richard E. Mandella
|12/1
|8
|8Hi Happy (ARG)
|Altair Domingos
|116
|Felipe N Souza
|12/1
|9
|9Imperative (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5/1
Sunday, March 12
4:50 p.m.—$125,000 Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack
Fresh off back-to-back stakes wins, Paul Pompa, Jr.'s homebred Send It In will look to sustain his recent hot start in the 1 1/8-mile test. Send It In's stretch-drive rally resulted in a win by a nose over Fox Rules when he made his 5-year-old debut in the Feb. 11 Haynesfield Stakes. That followed a New Year's Eve win against state-breds in the Alex M. Robb Stakes.
Stymie S.
Aqueduct Racetrack, Sunday, March 12, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1 1/8m
- Inner track
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Sunny Ridge (NJ)
|Manuel Franco
|123
|Jason Servis
|4/1
|2
|2Admiral Blue (MD)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|116
|Leon J. Blusiewicz
|20/1
|3
|3Royal Posse (NY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|118
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|7/2
|4
|4Doyouknowsomething (KY)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|116
|A. C. Avila
|15/1
|5
|5Send It In (NY)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4/1
|6
|6Dolphus (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|116
|James A. Jerkens
|8/1
|7
|7Turco Bravo (CHI)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|118
|Gary C. Contessa
|15/1
|8
|8Diversify (NY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Richard A. Violette, Jr.
|3/1
|9
|9Splashtastic (KY)
|Emmanuel Esquivel
|116
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|12/1
|10
|10Grasshoppin (PA)
|Hector Caballero
|116
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|30/1
6:30 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park
Abbondanza Racing's Goodyearforroses will look to claim her third straight stakes since relocating to Southern California, and will seek her first graded score. She won a stakes that was supposed to be graded Dec. 31 in the Robert J. Frankel, her first start for trainer Richard Baltas, but the grade 3 event was taken off the turf and after she won by 5 1/4 lengths, the grade was not reinstated. Back on turf for her next start in the Astra II Stakes Feb. 2, Goodyearforroses stalked and pounced to win the 1 1/2-mile test at Santa Anita.
Santa Ana S. (G2T)
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 12, 2017, Race 7
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 3:37 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Pretty Girl (ARG)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Paulo H. Lobo
|6/1
|2
|2Do the Dance (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|12/1
|3
|3Goodyearforroses (IRE)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5/2
|4
|4Sheeza Milky Way (KY)
|Jamie Theriot
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6/1
|5
|5Sweet Charity (FR)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4/1
|6
|6Kenriya (FR)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4/1
|7
|7Evo Campo (IRE)
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|8/1
|8
|8Responsibleforlove (IRE)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6/1