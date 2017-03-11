Weekend Stakes Rundown: Big 'Cap Day at Santa Anita

Photo: BENOIT PHOTO
Midnight Storm will be the one to catch in the Santa Anita Handicap

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a trio of grade 1 races at Santa Anita Park, a Triple Crown prep on each coast, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, March 11

4:25 p.m.—$200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs

Daddys Lil Darling, who held her own against the best 2-year-old fillies last fall, tackles turf for the first time for her 2017 debut. The daughter of Scat Daddy faces a tested bunch that includes the second-, third-, and fourth-place finishers from the Feb. 4 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

Florida Oaks (G3T)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:25 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Valentine Wish (KY)Tyler Pizarro116Victoria H. Oliver30/1
22Super Marina (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116George Weaver12/1
33Dynatail (KY)Orlando Bocachica118Michael Dini8/1
44Daddys Lil Darling (KY)Robby Albarado116Kenneth G. McPeek7/2
55La Coronel (KY)Florent Geroux120Mark E. Casse5/2
66Fifty Five (NY)Jose L. Ortiz116Thomas M. Bush6/1
77Tamit (IRE)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse6/1
88Like a Hurricane (KY)Joel Rosario116Philip A. Bauer15/1
99Compelled (FL)Paco Lopez116Thomas F. Proctor4/1

4:39 p.m.—$125,000 Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park

The six-furlong sprint stakes drew a quality field of eight older horses, including grade 2 victor Holy Boss, grade 3 winners Fish Trappe Road and Ivan Fallunovalot, and last year's classic contender Whitmore.

Hot Springs S.

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 6
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:39 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Holy Boss (KY)Luis Contreras119Steven M. Asmussen7/2
22Fish Trappe Road (NY)Ramon A. Vazquez115W. Bret Calhoun10/1
33Ivan Fallunovalot (TX)Calvin H. Borel119W. T. Howard3/1
44Whitmore (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.119Ron Moquett9/5
55Candy Ruby (KY)Declan Cannon115Jack C. Van Berg15/1
66Recount (IL)Chris Landeros119James P. DiVito12/1
77Chief Cicatriz (KY)Channing Hill119Shawn H. Davis20/1
88Storm Advisory (PA)Geovanni Franco122Robertino Diodoro5/1

4:50 p.m.—$200,000 Tom Fool Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack

Green Gratto, with $859,538 in earnings making him the most accomplished runner in the field, heads the list of hopefuls for the inner-track sprint. The 7-year-old son of Here's Zealous is coming off a front-running score over the same track and distance in the Jan. 16 Toboggan Stakes (G3).

Tom Fool H. (G3)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
  • 6f
  • Inner track
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Spartiatis (KY)Rajiv Maragh115Leon J. Blusiewicz6/1
22Green Gratto (NJ)Kendrick Carmouche119Gaston Grant7/2
33King Kranz (KY)Angel S. Arroyo116John P. Terranova, II12/1
44Chief Lion (FL)Cornelio H. Velasquez118David Jacobson5/1
55All Star Red (KY)John Bisono115Rudy R. Rodriguez4/1
66The Great War (KY)Julio A. Garcia116Wesley A. Ward10/1
77Sassicaia (KY)Manuel Franco116Rudy R. Rodriguez3/1
88Sir Rockport (VA)Dylan Davis114Guadalupe Preciado20/1

4:55 p.m.—$200,000 Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) at Tampa Bay Downs

Isabella Sings comes into the race off a strong, three-length win the Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Feb. 11. In that 8 1/2-furlong race, Isabella Sings beat Martin Schwartz' Irish-bred Light In Paris and Lambholm Stable's Evidently, who will both be challenging her again in the Hillsborough.

Hillsborough S. (G2T)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:55 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Swiss Range (GB)Julien R. Leparoux116William I. Mott6/1
22Family Meeting (FL)Florent Geroux118Thomas F. Proctor12/1
33Dickinson (KY)Paco Lopez118Kiaran P. McLaughlin7/2
44Lots o' Lex (KY)Edwin Gonzalez116Gerald Russel Aschinger12/1
55Elysea's World (IRE)Joel Rosario116Chad C. Brown5/1
66Isabella Sings (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher5/2
77Light In Paris (IRE)Daniel Centeno116Chad C. Brown6/1
88Evidently (FL)Robby Albarado118Roy S. Lerman15/1
99My Impression (KY)Jose L. Ortiz118Claude R. McGaughey III8/1
1010Emerald Pond (KY)Orlando Bocachica116Gerald Russel Aschinger30/1

5 p.m.—$400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Mastery, an undefeated son of Candy Ride  , got a late start to his juvenile season, but has yet to misfire under the care of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby (G1) four times. Mastery may not have a loss, but the San Felipe will undoubtedly be his toughest test yet, with former stablemate Iliad and relatively seasoned grade 1 winner Gormley trying to steal the show.

San Felipe S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 5
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:04 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Term of Art (KY)Tyler Baze122Doug F. O'Neill20/1
22Vending Machine (KY)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Peter Miller20/1
33Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill8/1
44Mastery (KY)Mike E. Smith124Bob Baffert6/5
55Gormley (KY)Victor Espinoza124John A. Shirreffs9/5
66Iliad (KY)Flavien Prat120Doug F. O'Neill5/2
77Bluegrass Envy (KY)Jacob Radosevich120Rasharn Creque50/1

5:27 p.m.—$350,000 Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs

When it was announced last week that Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) winner McCraken would miss the Tampa Bay Derby with a slight ankle strain, a new level of opportunity was placed at the feet of some classic aspirants. Led by Sam F. Davis runner-up Tapwrit, the signature prep at Tampa Bay Downs is a wide-open affair filled with promising but unproven youngsters.

Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 11
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:27 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tale of Silence (KY)Paco Lopez116Barclay Tagg15/1
22The Money Monster (KY)Joel Rosario116William I. Mott15/1
33Basha (KY)Emisael Jaramillo116Gilberto Zerpa12/1
44No Dozing (KY)Daniel Centeno116Arnaud Delacour6/1
55Tapwrit (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Todd A. Pletcher3/1
66Beasley (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Mark A. Hennig9/2
77Sonic Mule (KY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher6/1
88State of Honor (ON)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse4/1
99Wild Shot (KY)Robby Albarado116George R. Arnold, II5/1
1010Zion Valley (NY)Huber Villa-Gomez116Kevin Rice50/1

5:38 p.m.—$200,000 Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park

Chanel's Legacy has certainly come into her own this winter at Oaklawn Park, sweeping to victories in the Dixie Belle and Martha Washington stakes at the Hot Springs, Ark., oval. The 3-year-old daughter of Dominus   takes the next logical step in the Honeybee.

Honeybee S. (G3)

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Chanel's Legacy (IA)Alex Birzer122Lynn Chleborad8/1
22Elate (KY)Jose Lezcano115William I. Mott5/2
33Someday Soon (OH)Walter De La Cruz119William B. Van Meter12/1
44My Sweet Stella (KY)Ramon A. Vazquez115D. Wayne Lukas12/1
55Perfect Wife (KY)Corey J. Lanerie119Kenneth G. McPeek8/1
66It Tiz Well (KY)Corey S. Nakatani117Jerry Hollendorfer3/1
77Tapa Tapa Tapa (KY)Jesus Lopez Castanon117Timothy E. Hamm6/1
88Ever So Clever (KY)Luis Contreras117Steven M. Asmussen12/1
99Tap of War (KY)Calvin H. Borel115Kelly R. Von Hemel20/1
1010Lovely Bernadette (KY)Alex L. Canchari119James P. DiVito15/1
1111Benner Island (KY)Geovanni Franco117Brad H. Cox15/1

6:30 p.m.—$400,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

The connections of Masochistic hope their talented sprinter opens the 2017 season in better fashion than he closed 2016. Not that Masochistic disappointed on the track in his final start last season, reaching the wire second in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita. But a post-race drug positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol ultimately saw Masochistic disqualified to last in the Sprint.

Triple Bend S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 8
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Denman's Call (KY)Tyler Baze120Doug F. O'Neill15/1
22Point Piper (KY)Mario Gutierrez122Jerry Hollendorfer10/1
33Kobe's Back (KY)Javier Castellano122Peter Eurton5/2
44Silent Bird (KY)Flavien Prat120Mark Glatt4/1
55Masochistic (CA)Mike E. Smith122Ronald W. Ellis1/1
66Nowalking (KY)Edwin A. Maldonado120Philip D'Amato15/1
77Conquest Cobra (FL)Rafael Bejarano120Vladimir Cerin10/1

7 p.m.—$400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile (G1T) at Santa Anita Park

A new trainer led to a new surface for Kaleem Shah's Dortmund. Stabled with Art Sherman at Los Alamitos Race Course after Shah and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert parted ways at the end of 2016, the 5-year-old will take his first steps onto the Santa Anita lawn in the Kilroe.

Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. (G1T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 9
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:11 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bal a Bali (BRZ)Javier Castellano120Richard E. Mandella8/1
22Flamboyant (FR)Brice Blanc120Patrick Gallagher12/1
33Bolo (KY)Mike E. Smith122Carla Gaines3/1
44Dortmund (KY)Victor Espinoza120Art Sherman4/1
55Ring Weekend (KY)Rafael Bejarano122H. Graham Motion4/1
66Conquest Enforcer (ON)Flavien Prat122Philip D'Amato7/2
77What a View (CA)Tyler Baze122Kenneth D. Black7/2

7:30 p.m.—$750,000 Santa Anita Handicap (G1) at Santa Anita Park

All it took was a couple standout starts on dirt for Midnight Storm to go from gutsy turf miler to highweight in the premier handicap race on the West Coast. After five graded wins on the grass, including a grade 1 victory in the 2016 Shoemaker Mile Stakes, the son of Pioneerof the Nile   has won two straight graded dirt races impressively—the Native Diver (G3) and San Pasqual (G2).

Santa Anita H. Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 11, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/4m
  • Dirt
  • $750,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:44 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Midnight Storm (KY)Rafael Bejarano122Philip D'Amato8/5
22Gangster (KY)Mario Gutierrez115Doug F. O'Neill30/1
33Shaman Ghost (ON)Javier Castellano122James A. Jerkens2/1
44Isotherm (KY)Flavien Prat119George Weaver12/1
55Hard Aces (KY)Victor Espinoza119John W. Sadler15/1
66Follow Me Crev (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux116Vladimir Cerin8/1
77Twentytwentyvision (KY)Mike E. Smith116Richard E. Mandella12/1
88Hi Happy (ARG)Altair Domingos116Felipe N Souza12/1
99Imperative (KY)Antonio A. Gallardo119Robert B. Hess, Jr.5/1

Sunday, March 12

4:50 p.m.—$125,000 Stymie Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Fresh off back-to-back stakes wins, Paul Pompa, Jr.'s homebred Send It In will look to sustain his recent hot start in the 1 1/8-mile test. Send It In's stretch-drive rally resulted in a win by a nose over Fox Rules when he made his 5-year-old debut in the Feb. 11 Haynesfield Stakes. That followed a New Year's Eve win against state-breds in the Alex M. Robb Stakes.

Stymie S.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Sunday, March 12, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Inner track
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sunny Ridge (NJ)Manuel Franco123Jason Servis4/1
22Admiral Blue (MD)Cornelio H. Velasquez116Leon J. Blusiewicz20/1
33Royal Posse (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Rudy R. Rodriguez7/2
44Doyouknowsomething (KY)Angel S. Arroyo116A. C. Avila15/1
55Send It In (NY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher4/1
66Dolphus (KY)Rajiv Maragh116James A. Jerkens8/1
77Turco Bravo (CHI)Antonio A. Gallardo118Gary C. Contessa15/1
88Diversify (NY)Jose L. Ortiz116Richard A. Violette, Jr.3/1
99Splashtastic (KY)Emmanuel Esquivel116Rudy R. Rodriguez12/1
1010Grasshoppin (PA)Hector Caballero116Mario Serey, Jr.30/1

6:30 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Ana Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Abbondanza Racing's Goodyearforroses will look to claim her third straight stakes since relocating to Southern California, and will seek her first graded score. She won a stakes that was supposed to be graded Dec. 31 in the Robert J. Frankel, her first start for trainer Richard Baltas, but the grade 3 event was taken off the turf and after she won by 5 1/4 lengths, the grade was not reinstated. Back on turf for her next start in the Astra II Stakes Feb. 2, Goodyearforroses stalked and pounced to win the 1 1/2-mile test at Santa Anita.

Santa Ana S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 12, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:37 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Pretty Girl (ARG)Victor Espinoza120Paulo H. Lobo6/1
22Do the Dance (KY)Tyler Baze120Gary Sherlock12/1
33Goodyearforroses (IRE)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas5/2
44Sheeza Milky Way (KY)Jamie Theriot120Peter Eurton6/1
55Sweet Charity (FR)Flavien Prat120John W. Sadler4/1
66Kenriya (FR)Rafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas4/1
77Evo Campo (IRE)Brice Blanc120Patrick Gallagher8/1
88Responsibleforlove (IRE)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Neil D. Drysdale6/1

