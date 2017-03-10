Farrell, Valadorna Get Back to Work

Farrell counts the Golden Rod Stakes and Rachel Alexandra Stakes (both G2) among her wins

Coffeepot Stables’ homebred Farrell had her first work back March 10 since turning in a huge effort in the $200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) Feb. 25 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Thirteen days after dispensing of the top local fillies by 3 1/2 lengths under Channing Hill, the daughter of Malibu Moon turned in a half-mile drill in :49 3/5.

“She looked great out there,” said trainer Wayne Catalano. “It was just a little maintenance half-mile. I told (rider Jose Valdivia Jr.) to just keep her steady and he did. He was happy with her.”

NOVAK: Farrell Vaults to Top of Kentucky Oaks Leaderboard

The half sister to two grade 1 winners and a winner of three consecutive stakes races, Farrell is aiming toward the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) April 1 as a short-term goal, with the $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) as the major objective of the spring.

Also back on the tab was Stonestreet Stables’ Valadorna, who returned to work Friday morning for the first time since a disappointing third as the 3-2 favorite in the Rachel Alexandra. The daughter of Curlin went a half-mile in :49 1/5 and appeared well within herself in the process.

Trained by Mark Casse, Valadorna will skip the Fair Grounds Oaks, and will instead point toward the $500,000 Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland a week later. Valadorna broke her maiden over the same course and 1 1/16-mile distance in Lexington by six lengths in October.