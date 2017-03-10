Kantharos Filly Tops Second OBS Under Tack Show

Hip 364, a gray daughter of Kantharos, zipped a quarter mile in :20 4/5 to post the fastest time at the distance

A gray daughter of promising young sire Kantharos zipped a quarter mile in :20 4/5 to post the fastest time at the distance during the March 10 second under tack session in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2-year-olds in training sale.

The auction in Ocala, Fla., takes place March 14-15 with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. daily.

The Friday workouts were delayed by about an hour to permit early morning fog to lift, and once the show began it went smoothly and ended at about the same time as the first workouts the previous day.

"We know how to run a breeze show," OBS sales director Tod Wojciechowski said of the sales company's efforts to keep everything on schedule.

Consigned by de Meric Sales as Hip 364, the speedy filly was bought for $35,000 from the Kaizen Sales consignment at last year's OBS August yearling sale. The filly's time was three-fifths of a second off Thursday's fastest time of :20 1/5 established by Hip 153, a Super Saver colt also consigned by de Meric.

Tristan de Meric, who said steady headwinds Friday might have played a part in overall slower works, said he and his associates have always thought highly of the Kantharos filly.

"She has always been a talented filly and we knew she was going to work well," de Meric said. "We were excited to take her up there."

The filly's sire, a grade 2-winning son of Lion Heart, stood in Florida before relocating to Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington for the 2017 season, for which his fee is $15,000.

Three juveniles shared Friday's fastest time of :09 4/5 for an eighth of a mile, which is the fastest time for the distance through the first two under tack shows.

Hip 339—a Shackleford colt from the female family of grade 1 winner Lady of Fifty. Also an OBS August purchase by James R. Hood for $25,000, the colt is consigned by King's Equine, agent.

Hip 353—a Mineshaft colt from a stellar European female family that includes champion Caerleon. Also consigned by King's Equine, the colt was a $55,000 purchase by Robert Meier at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

Hip 360—a Congrats filly whose second dam is grade 2 winner Westerly Breeze. From the McKathan Bros., agent, the filly was bought by Zayat Stables for $250,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

If nature cooperates, the final breeze show begins at 8 a.m. ET Saturday, with Hips 451-677 scheduled to go.