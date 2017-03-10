Goodyearforroses Seeks Stakes Triple in Santa Ana

Photo: Benoit Photo
Goodyearforroses wins the 2017 Astra II Stakes

Abbondanza Racing's Goodyearforroses will look to claim her third straight stakes since relocating to Southern California, and will seek her first graded score March 12 in the $200,000 Santa Ana (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

The 5-year-old Azamour mare won a stakes that was supposed to be graded Dec. 31 in the Robert J. Frankel, her first start for trainer Richard Baltas, but the grade 3 event was taken off the turf and after she won by 5 1/4 lengths, the grade was not reinstated.

BALAN: Goodyearforroses Scores in Sloppy Frankel

Back on turf for her next start in the Astra II Stakes Feb. 2, Goodyearforroses stalked and pounced to win the 1 1/2-mile test at Santa Anita.

The eight-horse field for the 1 1/8-mile Santa Ana does not have a graded winner, but does feature three stakes winners from overseas, although none have won in North America.

Pretty Girl came in second behind Goodyearforroses in the Astra II and won a stakes in France in July; Sweet Charity has finished second in back-to-back Santa Anita allowances since relocating from France, where she won a stakes at Chantilly in September; and Responsibleforlove will make her U.S. debut after scoring an Italian stakes in May. Adding to the international flavor is the Baltas-trained Kenriya, who finished fourth in her U.S. debut, the Jan. 16 Megahertz (G3T), and was grade 3-placed in France.

Completing the field is stakes winner Do the Dance, who came in fifth in the Megahertz; graded stakes-placed Sheeza Milky Way, who was just a half-length back in the 2016 Senorita (G3T); and last-out Possibly Perfect Stakes winner Evo Campo, but that win came June 12 at Santa Anita.

Santa Ana S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 12, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Pretty Girl (ARG)Victor Espinoza120Paulo H. Lobo-
2Do the Dance (KY)Tyler Baze120Gary Sherlock-
3Goodyearforroses (IRE)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas-
4Sheeza Milky Way (KY)Jamie Theriot120Peter Eurton-
5Sweet Charity (FR)Flavien Prat120John W. Sadler-
6Kenriya (FR)Rafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas-
7Evo Campo (IRE)Brice Blanc120Patrick Gallagher-
8Responsibleforlove (IRE)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Neil D. Drysdale-

