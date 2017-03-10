Prayer for Relief Retired, Will Stand at Pleasant Acres

Zayat Stables' multiple graded stakes winner Prayer for Relief has been retired and will stand at Pleasant Acres Stallions in Morriston, Fla., the farm's owner said March 10.

"I think he'll be all right," said Helen Barbazon, owner of Pleasant Acres. "We've got a big variety (of stallions). We have so many different stallions with different sires. (He will) certainly fit in well with what we have. I think he'll do fine in Florida."

Barbazon said that a fee for the 9-year-old son of Jump Start (A. P. Indy) has not been set, but he will start breeding during the 2017 season. She expects the stallion to arrive in Florida sometime next week.

"We thought (his) pedigree was nice. We thought that he'd fit in well," Barbazon said, adding that since the breeding season has already started the farm will do its best to secure mares for their new stallion.

"We went back and forth and told (the owners) that we'll do everything we can and do everything in our power to get the horse as many mares as possible."

In 46 starts, Prayer for Relief raced at Del Mar, Hollywood Park, Prairie Meadows, Mountaineer, Louisiana Downs, Remington Park, Churchill Downs, Santa Anita Park, Arlington International Racecourse, Lone Star Park, Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Oaklawn Park, Pimlico Race Course, Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Gulfstream Park, Meydan, and Keeneland. He retired with an 8-6-10 record, with earnings of $2,277,948. His victories include the West Virginia Derby (G2) and the Super Derby (G2), and he also placed in the grade 1 Woodward Stakes.

Bred in Kentucky by G. R. Aschinger, the horse was purchased by Zayat Stables at the 2009 Keeneland September yearling sale for $80,000 out of the Legacy Bloodstock consignment. He is out of the stakes-winning Mr. Sparkles mare Sparklin Lil, and is a half brother to stakes winner Twin Sparks.

