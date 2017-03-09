Super Saver Colt Lights Up OBS Under Tack Show

A Super Saver colt earned high marks completing a quarter-mile in :20 1/5 March 9 at the opening session of the under tack show for the upcoming Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s March sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, Hip 153, a bay Super Saver colt is out of stakes-placed Sandi's Ready, by More Than Ready . The work equaled the fastest quarter-mile breeze ever recorded at an OBS under tack show.

Just off that record run was Hip 176, a bay colt by Midshipman consigned by Thoroughbred Champions Training Center, who worked a quarter in :20 2/5. He's out of Shine a Spotlight, by Nobiz Like Shobiz, from the family of graded stakes winner Take the Cake.

Four youngsters turned in the session's fastest furlong moves, stopping the timer in :9 4/5.

Hip 58, consigned by Crupi's New Castle Farm, agent, is a bay colt by Into Mischief out of stakes-placed Nefertiti, by Speightstown , a daughter of graded stakes winner Clearly A Queen.

Hip 76, is a dark bay or brown filly by Violence consigned by Sequel Bloodstock, agent, out of Passion Du Coeur, by Distorted Humor , a full sister to graded stakes-placed stakes winner Distorted Passion.

Hip 79, a chestnut colt by Speightstown consigned by Top Line Sales LLC, agent, is a full brother to grade 1 winner Lighthouse Bay out of Pay Lady, by Seeking the Gold.

Hip 81, consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, is a gray or roan filly by Flatter out of graded stakes placed stakes winner Penny Marie, by Sky Classic, and a half sister to graded stakes placed Centrique.

The session's only three-eighths mile breeze was run by Hip No. 99, a bay colt by Stay Thirsty consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, who worked the distance in :33 4/5. He's out of Prairie Pie, by Belong to Me, and is a half brother to stakes winner Bear's Future.

Under tack results and videos are posted on the OBS website at obssales.com and can be viewed on kiosks in the breezeway and in the video room adjacent to the Horsemen's Lounge. In-room viewing is available at The Courtyard by Marriott, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, and the Ocala Hilton, plus lounge viewing is available at the Hilton.

The under tack show continues at 8 a.m. March 10, with Hip No's 226-450 scheduled to breeze. The third session of the under tack show is set for 8 a.m. March 11 (Hips 451-677).

The two-session sale will be March 14 and 15, with each session beginning at 10:30 a.m. The first session will be for hips 1-338. The second session will be hips 339-677.

The under tack show and sale can be viewed live at BloodHorse.com/OBS.