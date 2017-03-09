Send It In Looks to Ride Inner Track Success in Stymie

Fresh off back-to-back stakes wins, Paul Pompa, Jr.'s homebred Send It In will look to sustain his recent hot start in headlining a field of 10 in the $125,000 Stymie Stakes going 1 1/8-miles on the inner dirt track March 12 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Send It In's stretch-drive rally resulted in a win by a nose over Fox Rules when he made his 5-year-old debut in the Feb. 11 Haynesfield Stakes. That followed a New Year's Eve win against state-breds in the Alex M. Robb Stakes.

The son of Big Brown has won six of his last seven starts all at Aqueduct—including five victories over the inner track during that span—and finished second by a neck Dec. 9 in the only start that didn't result in a trip to the winner's circle.

Send It In finished off the board just twice in 15 career starts, going 8-3-2 with earnings totaling $398,414.

Graded stakes winner Sunny Ridge comes into the Stymie off a victory in the Jazil Stakes over fellow entrant Grasshoppin Jan. 14 at Aqueduct. That effort marked the first win for the 4-year-old Holy Bull gelding since his victory in the 2016 Withers Stakes (G3) and he ended his sophomore campaign with a third place finish in the Dec. 17 Queens County Stakes

Diversify is 4-for-4 to start his career, entering his stakes debut with a pristine record, including a 100 Beyer Speed Figure in an optional claimer Dec. 14 for trainer Rick Violette Jr. The 4-year-old Bellamy Road gelding has won his last two starts on the inner track and will depart post 8 with jockey Jose Ortiz.