TVG Plans Increased Coverage of Australian Racing

TVG, America's Horse Racing network, is expanding its agreement with Sky Racing World, the exclusive distributor of Australian horse racing in North America, to offer increased television coverage of Australian horse racing on TVG and TVG2 as well as launch additional wagering promotions for TVG account holders on Australian racing, the network announced today.

TVG networks will air full-card coverage, Thursdays through Saturdays, of top-tier Australian racecourses with enhanced coverage of Group races from venues such as Randwick, Rosehill and Flemington. The coverage will be available on all TVG carriage platforms including AT&T U-Verse 672, DIRECT TV and Dish Network 398. TVG account holders can also watch TVG2's coverage of Australian racing on TVG.com/live.

TVG is also planning to follow the next stops in the Australian Fall campaign of Winx, the five-year-old Street Cry mare who has won 15 consecutive Group races going back to May of 2015. Winx is scheduled to make her next start in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes March18that Rosehill Gardens.

TVG International Racing Coordinator Candice Hare will provide nightly analysis, handicapping and tips alongside Sky Racing announcers on-site in Australia. Hare specializes in creating horse racing content from around the world, and is also an analyst for "The Fast Track" on Fox1340AM.

TVG's Mike Joyce is heading to Sydney to broadcast live from The Championships, the Grand Finals of Australian Racing, at Royal Randwick. The Championships' twelve races will be hotly contested to determine champion status over different age groups and distances. The Championships are like the Breeders' Cup of the southern-hemisphere with a total of $20.2 million prizemoney (AUSD) on offer across two great days of turf racing; April 1 and April 8 (ie. broadcast live on TVG Friday night, March 31 and April 7).

"We are always trying to bring the best, most competitive racing in the world to our viewers and ADW customers and as part of that, we are very pleased to expand our partnership with Sky Racing World and Australian racing," said Kip Levin, TVG's CEO.

"As a major ADW partner, TVG has been key to growing our flagship Australian racing product in North America, so we're excited to expand our partnership with their new Australian racing TV coverage," said David Haslett, President and CEO of Sky Racing World. "We look forward to the new broadcasts raising North American interest in Australian racing during the current Sydney Autumn Carnival, featuring The Championships, and beyond."

TVG is also introducing wagering promotions linked to its expanded coverage of Australian racing. Its popular Money Back Special, where win wagers are refunded to those who bet on the second- or third-place horse, will be available on select races and TVG Wager Rewards participants can also receive triple the points when playing AUS races.

Sky Racing World also noted the expanded coverage in a release:

