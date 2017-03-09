Arrogate, Winx Top Opening World Rankings for 2017

The first edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings for 2017 features a tie at the top between superstars Arrogate and Winx, who each earned a 127 rating.

It's a familiar spot for Arrogate who finished 2016 as the top-rated horse in the world.

Arrogate has continued his winning ways this year. In his first start of the season in January at Gulfstream Park, he pulled away to win the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) by 4 3/4 lengths even though jockey Mike Smith had him geared down before the wire. His next start is scheduled to be the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) on March 25.

Winx, who finished 2016 as the highest rated turf horse and highest rated filly/mare in the world, also remains in fine form. Her victories this year include the TAB Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) and the Star Apollo Stakes (G2). Her next start will come in the George Ryder Stakes (G1) on March 18 as she looks to claim her 16th consecutive victory.

The Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings are compiled by the Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings committee and published by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

For the full January-March 2017 rankings, click here.

