Champagne Room Undergoes Surgery for Bone Chip

Champagne Room, the champion 2-year-old filly of 2016, had surgery to remove a ankle chip March 8 and will require at least 90 days off before returning to training, if she returns at all.

Phil Bongiovanni, who co-owns Champagne Room under the name Gulliver Racing, said Wednesday night that the surgery was successful, but that the Broken Vow filly's ownership partners have not decided yet on whether she will race again. The other option under consideration would be to breed Champagne Room this year and sell her in foal.

"She came out of the surgery great. She's eating well and everything was fine with the surgery," Bongiovanni said of the operation to remove a small chip from Champagne Room's right front ankle. "We've talked about whether we want to breed her right now or keep her in training. With the 90 days off, plus another three or four months, we're looking at (a return) in November already."

Trained by Peter Eurton, Champagne Room capped her season and clinched her championship with a 33-1 upset in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Earlier in the year, she broke her maiden in the Sorrento Stakes (G2) at Del Mar, before running third in the Del Mar Debutante (G1) and fourth in the Chandelier (G1).

In her only 2017 start Feb. 5 in the Las Virgenes Stakes (G2), she came in third behind runaway winner Unique Bella at Santa Anita.

"We love the filly, but it just isn't 100% on what we're going to do," Bongiovanni said. "It's likely we'll bring her back, but all the partners will get together and make a decision in a couple weeks."