Masochistic Aims for Second Triple Bend Victory

The connections of Masochistic hope their talented sprinter opens the 2017 season in better fashion than he closed 2016.

Not that Masochistic disappointed on the track in his final start last season, reaching the wire second in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita Park. But a post-race drug positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol ultimately would see Masochistic disqualified to last in the Sprint.

Moving to a new season, Los Pollos Hermanos Racing and Jay Em Ess Stable's Masochistic will try to open 2017 by winning the $400,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G1) for the second time March 11 at Santa Anita. Trained by Ron Ellis, Masochistic won the 2015 edition of the Triple Bend, scoring by 3 1/2 lengths in the seven-furlong test.

A 7-year-old Sought After gelding, Masochistic was only able to start three times last season, when he earned the third graded stakes score of his career in the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at Del Mar. Bred in California by Francoise Dupuis and Louise Julian, Masochistic is out of the Unusual Heat mare Trotinette.

While Masochistic will be making his first start since Breeders' Cup, Kobe's Back enters off a longer layoff as the three-time grade 2 winner will be making his first start since last year's Triple Bend, which in 2016 was conducted in June.

C R K Stable's Kobe's Back finished third to Lord Nelson in last year's Triple Bend. In preparing for this year's edition, trainer Peter Eurton has watched the 6-year-old son of Flatter breeze seven times since Jan. 16. On Jan. 27 Kobe's Back worked a half-mile in :47 at Santa Anita, the fourth-fastest move of 91 at the distance. Eurton would stretch him out to a pair of six-furlong moves last month.

While Masochistic and Kobe's Back attempt to add another graded stakes win to their records, Silent Bird will try the graded stakes ranks for the first time. He couldn't be in better form as the 5-year-old son of Summer Bird enters on a five-race win streak.

Trained by Mark Glatt, Norman Stables' Silent Bird won last year's Damascus Stakes at Santa Anita at the Triple Bend distance and opened this year with a one-mile win in a Jan. 6 allowance-optional claiming race there.