Turfway Park to Send Out Signal in High Definition

High definition is coming to Turfway Park. The upgrade of the racetrack’s signal to HD, which debuts Thursday, March 9, will include new, customized graphics for an enhanced racing simulcast experience.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our racing product and are excited to offer an enhanced experience for bettors who play Turfway races via simulcast,” said Turfway general manager Daniel “Chip” Bach. “The fact that we race through the winter means on-track patrons often view our races on-screen as well, and the upgrade to high definition will also improve their experience.”

The upgrade debuts in time for Turfway’s most important day of racing on the national stage, the March 25 card that includes the 46th running of the Grade 3 JACK Cincinnati Casino Spiral Stakes and the 35th running of the Grade 3 Bourbonette Oaks, designated points races for the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks, respectively.

International Sound Corporation deployed the new technology including nine cameras to cover Turfway’s races from all angles, each of which will benefit from the increased clarity of high definition transmission. The enhanced graphics package features cutting-edge animations and seamless transitions between live action and replays.

Turfway Park maintains four months of predominantly winter dates for Kentucky’s year round circuit, opening in late November or early December and racing through late March or early April. The 2016-17 season closes April 1.