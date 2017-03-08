Mo Town Back on Tab After Risen Star Disappointment

Remsen Stakes (G2) winner Mo Town breezed the morning of March 8 at Payson Park in preparation for a possible start in the $1 million Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1) April 1 at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo was clocked in 1:02 2/5 for five furlongs at the Florida training center, but Dutrow designed the activity as a four-furlong work.

"He breezed in :49 and three, and galloped out five-eighths in 1:02 and three. It was pretty close to what we were hoping for, so we're very happy," Dutrow said.

The workout was Mo Town's first since his disappointing fifth as the 3-2 favorite in the Feb. 25 Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, his 3-year-old debut for Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Dutrow's Team D.

"I felt Mo Town went into the Risen Star at the Fair Grounds in very good shape. I knew that he wasn’t 100%, physically, to run his best race—by design. But I was feeling really good about how that horse was going into the Risen Star and going forward," Dutrow said.

"(Jockey) Johnny Velazquez was adamant that he did not like the racetrack. The horse hit himself in both hind legs, which bothered us and made us think he wasn't getting over the surface as good as we would have liked. The horse has no history of hitting himself on any of the other racetracks he's been on. Back on the worktab, he didn't hit himself today. I have to feel like Mo Town did not care for the Fair Grounds surface.

"There will be some discussion with ownership, of course, but he will be nominated and we will take a serious look at the Florida Derby."