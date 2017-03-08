Hunt to Headline Preakness InfieldFest Concert

The Stronach Group, owners of the legendary Preakness Stakes and Pimlico Race Course, announced today that multi-platinum crossover artist Sam Hunt, the first male artist to have four number ones from a debut album on the Country Airplay chart and known for hits “Leave the Night On,” “House Party” and “Take Your Time,” will headline the 2017 Preakness Budweiser InfieldFest Concert on Saturday, May 20th.

The Budweiser InfieldFest is a full day, eclectic music festival that takes place amid one of the most anticipated and attended annual sporting events, the Preakness Stakes, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown. Fans from around the world flock to Baltimore and the Washington, D.C. region to take part in a weeklong celebration to promote and celebrate the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing.

“The Preakness is one of the most storied sporting events in American history,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. “It is our goal to honor that history while continuing to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing by offering unique entertainment and guest experiences, such as InfieldFest, to engage a new generation of fans.”

The entertainment lineup will also feature Maryland natives, pop-punk award-winning and multi-platinum artists, Good Charlotte, who will headline the DeKuyper Stage along with LOCASH, the duo that includes Baltimore native Chris Lucas, along with Preston Brust and Canadian pop-country act High Valley.

“This concert is for the fans and we are excited to share such a talented lineup with our guests,” said Stronach.

Since 2009, The Stronach Group has partnered with I.M.P., renowned independent promoters and owners of the famed 9:30 Club, operators of Merriweather Post Pavilion and The Lincoln Theatre, and soon to open The Anthem at D.C's Southwest waterfront, to deliver a top tier festival experience on the InfieldFest main stage.

Tickets for the Budweiser InfieldFest can be purchased at: http://www.preakness.com/infield/budweiser-infieldfest or through the ticket office at 877.206.8042.

The Preakness and Budweiser InfieldFest are expected to draw over 130,000 fans on race day and can be seen nationwide via the live NBC broadcast from 4:30-6:45pm EST.

Follow all of the excitement of the 142nd Preakness on Facebook @Preakness and on Instagram and Twitter @PreaknessStakes using the hashtags, #preakness and #BudweiserInfieldFest.