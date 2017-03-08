First-Crop Sires Well Represented at Cape Yearling Sale

Some top class young sire prospects will be represented by their first crop of South African yearlings at the Cape Thoroughbred Sales' yearling auction March 18-19.

The Mistico Equestrian Centre will see the first local crops of such as Duke Of Marmalade, Jackson, Master of My Fate, Noble Tune, Pomodoro, Potala Palace, and Where's That Tiger.

Cartier champion and five time grade 1 winner Duke Of Marmalade, a half brother to former Investec Epsom Derby (G1) winner Ruler of The World, is a proven sire overseas, whose offspring have earned more than $24 million.

The sire of such major classic winners as Simple Verse, Star Of Seville and Nutan has a single lot on offer at the Cape Sale—a half sister to five winners, this filly (bred on similar terms to champion Simple Verse) is out of a three-time winning daughter of champion sire Fort Wood from the family of star overseas fillies Dark Mirage and Indian Skimmer.

Dynasty's triple grade 1-winning son Jackson was a superb performer, whose superb female line also includes the outstanding sire Smart Strike, as well as Sail From Seattle, currently South Africa's leading sire of 2yos.

Jackson, a half or full brother to two graded winners, has four first-crop yearlings on offer, including a colt out of a winning own sister to ill-fated Singapore Airlines International Cup (G1) winner Lizard's Desire, a colt from the family of Equus Champions Jay Peg, who is a half brother to two black-type stakes winners (one graded stakes winner) and six other winners.

Multiple grade 2 winner Master of My Fate is a son of two champions in the form of seven times champion sire Jet Master and Equus Champion Promisefrommyheart. From the family of popular Australian sire and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) winner Pluck, his first crop has been the subject of glowing reports from breeders everywhere. He has six lots at the Cape Sale, including a colt out of a half sister to international grade 1-winning siblings Irridescence and Perfect Promise; a colt out of a half sister to graded winners Heat Of The Night and Naughty Prince; a filly from the family of champions Ajdal, Arazi, and Noverre; and, a colt whose dam is a half sister to three graded winners, including U.S. grade 1 winner Gypsy's Warning.

Former multiple graded winner, and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) runner-up Noble Tune is by Unbridled's Song, who is also the sire of the world's top-rated runner at the moment—Arrogate. A half brother to U.S. champion Honor Code , Noble Tune has just one first-crop member (his first ever to sell anywhere) at the 2017 Cape Sale. This is a colt whose dam is a half sister to ill-fated Gold Circle Oaks (G2) winner Goat.

Seven times champion sire Jet Master is sire of versatile Vodacom Durban July (G1) winner Pomodoro, who won from 1,160-2,450 meters. Out of Gosforth Park Fillies' Guineas (G2) winner and broodmare of the year Golden Apple, the July winner has two from his first crop at the Cape sale—a filly from the same family as grade 1 Argus Guineas (G1) winning sire Ashtontown, and a filly (whose three winning siblings won 14 between them) from the family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg.

Former grade 1-winning 2-year-old Potala Palace shares his sire, Singspiel, with the great racehorse Solow and more than 90 other stakes winners. The impeccably bred Potala Palace (from the same family as his own ancestor Sadler's Wells as well as sire legends Fairy King and Nureyev) has a filly and colt on offer at the Cape yearling sale. His daughter, a half sister to two winners, is from the immediate family as last season's Equus Champion Marinaresco, while his colt (from the great Enchanting family) is out of a mare by Spectrum—sire of Potala's classic winning relative Golan.

Storm Cat's son Where's That Tiger has a superb strike rate in South Africa. From just a handful of runners, the blue-blooded chestnut has been represented by graded winners Tiger's Touch and Supertube, grade 1 performer Samurai Blade, ill-fated stakes winner Tiger Quest and impressive debut winner Flemington. The horse has two lots here—a half-sister to four winners, from the family of European champion filly Crimplene, and a half brother to listed Storm Bird Stakes runner Tribal Force.