Performance Genetics Offering Breeze-Ups Analytics

Performance Genetics LLC, a leading Thoroughbred analytics and performance evaluation company is pleased to announce the launch of its two-year-old in training sale site BreezeUpIQ.com



BreezeUpIQ.com uses the latest in machine learning algorithms, specifically XGBoost, to develop a predictive algorithm to select elite horses from two-year-olds in training sales. More than half of the winning solutions in machine learning challenges hosted at data science platform Kaggle adopt XGBoost as their winning algorithm.



"This project is the culmination of years of work, gathering data at major two-year-olds in training sales across North America and Europe and using racetrack outcomes to develop a predictive algorithm for two-year-olds in training sales. In all, I have data on just over 6,000 horses that subsequently had 3 or more starts so are valid records to create a prediction algorithm on," said Byron Rogers of Performance Genetics.



"The algorithm normalizes a breeze and gallop out for the sex and distance breezed and using other variables such as velocity, decay, stride length and strides per second it is able to capture both linear and non-linear relationships in the data to elite performance making it a unique player in the two-year-olds sales market", Rogers added.



In a randomized holdout set of 1,000 two-year-olds with racing outcomes that the algorithm had not seen before, the BreezeUpIQ XGBoost model selected just 6.8% of all horses, with 23.1% of these being subsequent stakes winners.​



"The model doesn't find every stakes winner, as some stakes winners will for one reason or another generate breeze data that is not different to a lot of average horses, but it delivers an outstanding strike rate for selecting elite runners at two-year-olds in training sales for the relatively small number horses that it does identify as being unique. Importantly it is learning off new data every month to become more and more precise," said Rogers.



Current plans will see the algorithm used at the upcoming OBS March 2YO sale and major two-year-olds sales in North America with plans to roll out the service at European two-year-olds sales this year.



