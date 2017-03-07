2017 The Jockey Club Fact Book Available

The Jockey Club announced March 7 that the 2017 edition of the Fact Book is available in the Resources section of its website at jockeyclub.com.

The online Fact Book is a statistical and informational guide to Thoroughbred breeding, racing, and auction sales in North America. It also features a directory of state, national, and international organizations.

Three pages in this year's racing section have been updated to include Puerto Rico: Racing Statistics by Foaling Area, Size of Field and Starts per Horse, and 2-Year-Old Racing.

Links to the Breeding Statistics report that is released by The Jockey Club each September and the Report of Mares Bred information that is published by The Jockey Club each October can be found in the Breeding section of the Fact Book.

The 2017 editions of State Fact Books, which feature detailed breeding, racing and auction sales information specific to numerous states, Canadian provinces, and Puerto Rico, are also available on The Jockey Club website. The State Fact Books are updated monthly.

The 2017 Fact Book can be accessed here.