OBS Three-Day Under Tack Show Begins March 9

The under tack show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's March sale of 2-year-olds in training begins March 9 and continues through March 11, with sessions beginning at 8 a.m. daily at the OBS track in Ocala, Fla.

Hips 1-225 kick off the workouts Thursday, March 9, followed by Hips 226-450 Friday, March 10, and concluding with Hips 451-677 Saturday, March 11. The under tack show and March 14-15 sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the BloodHorse website.

A total of 677 juveniles are cataloged for the two-day sale, with both sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. Hips 1-338 sell Tuesday, March 14, and Hips 339-677 will sell Wednesday.

According to OBS statistics, the March sale has produced six champions, 24 millionaires, and six winners of seven Breeders' Cup Championship races. Since the beginning of 2016, OBS March graduates have won or placed in 231 stakes races, including 81 graded events.

In addition to 2016's seven grade 1-winning March graduates pictured on the catalog cover, leading all other juvenile venues, four horses from last year's March sale are on the Road to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

MMG Stables' El Areeb, winner of Aqueduct's $250,000 Withers Stakes (G3) by 4 1/4 lengths before going on to finish third in the $300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3), was purchased for $340,000 out of the Eisaman Equine consignment at the 2016 OBS March sale.

Kaleem Shah's Iliad, bought for $285,000 from the Eddie Woods consignment at last year's March sale, took his first steps on the Derby Trail with a 3-1/2 length victory in the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park.

Klaravich Stables Inc. and William H. Lawrence's Favorable Outcome, winner of the $200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) by three quarters of a length and third in the Champagne Stakes (G1) last fall, was bought for $300,000 from the Tom McCrocklin offerings last March.

WinStar Farm, S F Bloodstock, and China Horse Club's American Anthem, second in the Sham Stakes (G3) after an impressive maiden victory in his career debut, was purchased for $435,000 out of the Hoppel's Horse & Cattle Co., Inc. consignment last year.

The March sale catalog is available via the OBS website. A sortable master index provides searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed. The iPad version of the catalog is available via the equineline Sales Catalog App.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Under tack results will be available on the OBS website, updated throughout each session. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available on the site.