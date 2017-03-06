First Son of Deep Impact to Indiana

Dowsing's sire Deep Impact has been the leading sire in Japan for five consecutive years since 2012.

The first son of leading international sire Deep Impact to stand in North America will enter stud at Holden Farm in Indiana this spring.

Dowsing is an unraced 4-year-old and the last foal out of the group stakes-producing mare Forest Rain (Caerleon). While in training in France for Flaxman Holdings, Dowsing was injured and unable to race, according to Arv Holden, who owns Holden Farm with his son Jay. They bought the horse outright after a two-year search for a son of Deep Impact.

"We stood the first son of Sunday Silence in the U.S. with Eishin Masmune," said Arv Holden. "I like these horses from Japan because they are the best horses in the world."

Dowsing's second dam is French stakes winner Napoli (Baillamont), the dam of grade 1 winner Domedriver (who won the 2002 NetJets Breeders' Cup Mile) and group 3 winner Tau Ceti, along with two other black-type winners. The young stallion's third dam, Bella Senora (Northern Dancer), is full sister to group 1 winners El Gran Senor and Try My Best.

"This horse is going to be alright," said Holden. "He is balanced and long-bodied. A really nice-looking, good-legged horse."

Holden Farm is standing Dowsing for $10,000, which Holden acknowledged is steep for the Indiana market.

"If I make him cheap to start with, he'll stay cheap," Holden said.