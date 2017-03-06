Conquest Curlinate Gets First Foal

Conquest Curlinate's first reported is a foal out of Screamer, by Roanoke.

Multiple graded-placed winner Conquest Curlinate had his first foal arrive Feb. 17 at Shannondoe Farm in Ontario.

The dark bay filly is out of grade 2 winner Screamer, a black-type producing daughter of Roanoke. The foal is half sister to graded stakes winner El Roblar (War Chant) and to graded-placed winner Denver (Fusaichi Pegasus ). She was bred by Christine and Jay Hayden of Lucan, Ontario.

"She is a gorgeous good size filly, with a good hip and shoulder, very correct and lots of leg," said Arika Everatt-Meeuse, whose parents James and Janeane Everatt established Shannondoe in 1963. The family also operates 150-acre Colton Springs Farm near Paris, Ky.

Conquest Curlinate, a 5-year-old son of Curlin —Higher World, by Peaks and Valleys, was bred in Ontario by Charles Hayden and then sold by Cara Bloodstock for $70,000 at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale to Ernie Semerky and Dory Newell's Conquest Stables. He placed second in the Peter Pan Stakes (G2), Illinois Derby (G3), and the Plate Trial Stakes.

Higher World is a grade 2 winner who also produced graded-placed winner Tapit's World (Tapit ) and two other winners.

Conquest Curlinate stands at Shannondoe Farm for Can$5,000.

