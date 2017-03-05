Moreira Wins Eight in Hong Kong

Jockey João Moreira, known as "Magic Man" to Hong Kong bettors, scored eight wins during the March 5 card at Sha Tin, bettering the local record by two.

As Moreira coaxed home Prawn Baba for the eighth win, the track announcer enthused, "A wave of the wand, a puff of smoke, and the 'Magic Man' pulls one out of the hat!"

Although it was a Hong Kong first, Moreira has had eight winners during a day twice before, once in Brazil and again in Singapore.

"I really don't have words to describe it, it's amazing," Moreira said. "We know how tough it is to make it here in Hong Kong. I didn't expect it to happen, to be honest. To ride eight winners in a day here in Hong Kong is more than special."

Moreira won the first four races on the 11-race card, including the featured Friendship Bridge Handicap, beating Dubai-bound Not Listenin'tome by two lengths aboard Mr Stunning, sat out the fifth race, and then scored in the sixth, eighth, 10th, and 11th. His other two mounts were well beaten.

A week earlier, Moreira went winless in 10 starts at Sha Tin.