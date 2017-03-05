Patricia Headley Green Dies at 89

Horsewoman Patricia Headley Green, who also owned racing silks producer Silks Unlimited, died March 3 in Lexington. She was 89.

Green grew up in the immersed in the Thoroughbred industry. Her father Hal Price Headley was a prominent owner and breeder who owned the former Beaumont Farm in Lexington and was one of the founders of Keeneland. Her sister Alice Chandler founded Mill Ridge Farm, where she bred Epsom Derby (G1) winner Sir Ivor.

Along with her husband Robert Green, Patricia Headley Green bred graded stakes winners Sing Sing, John Casey, and Princelet, among others. Green's late husband, who died in 2011, first worked at Elmendorf Farm before managing the Whitney family-owned Greentree Stud. Patricia Headley Green also operated Silks Unlimited with her daughter Adele Green.

Very active in the Lexington community, Patricia Headley Green served as the president of Baby Health Service, a full-service pediatric clinic that provides free healthcare to children without health insurance, and was president of the Garden Club of Lexington.

"My mother had a particular way about her. So many people were enamored of her. Just a very loving, sweet person," said Finn Green, a lifelong horseman who managed Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Mucho Macho Man for Dean and Patti Reeves. "I'm a ninth-generation Kentuckian and fifth-generation horseman, so I've been exposed to a lot of people, and not very often is there somebody who no one has ever said a bad word about.

"It was never possible for me to go to Keeneland without somebody asking me how my mother was and to tell me what a special person she was."

Patricia Headley Green is survived by her sister Alice Chandler, her brother Hal Price Headley Jr.; her children Robert Green, Timothy Green, Adele Green, Christopher Green, and Finn Green; 19 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is at 5-8 p.m. March 7 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. Services will be at 10 a.m. March 8 at the First Presbyterian Church.