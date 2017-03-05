Arrogate Works Toward Dubai World Cup

Juddmonte Farm's Arrogate worked seven furlongs in 1:24, with a gallop out to a mile in 1:38 at Santa Anita Park March 5 in preparation for his next start in the $10 million Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 25.

With Martin Garcia up, the Unbridled's Song colt clicked off fractions of :48 2/5 for a half-mile and 1:12 for six furlongs. Trainer Bob Baffert was pleased with the work and said Arrogate will ship to Dubai March 13.

"He worked like he usually does," Baffert said. "He worked great again. He (galloped) out a mile. I liked what I saw. We're right on course for Dubai.

"He needs something to keep him interested, otherwise he'll lose interest on you a little bit," he added of Arrogate's tendency to catch up and go by other workers on the track.

Bred by Clearsky Farms, the 4-year-old colt now has earnings of more than $11 million with his six wins, including the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1).

Baffert also had Cheyenne Stables' Mastery work six furlongs in 1:12 3/5 earlier Sunday morning, also with Garcia aboard. The 3-year-old son of Candy Ride will make his next start March 11 in the 1 1/16 mile San Felipe (G2).

"He went nice," Baffert said. "He's all set for the race this week. We're looking forward to it.

"This is the time of year that you hope you keep your balloon filled. You don't want it to pop," Baffert said of the tricky Road to the Kentucky Derby. "That's the whole key—keep them healthy and keep the air in that balloon."

The undefeated colt last raced in December, when he took the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1) by 7 1/4 lengths. The trainer said Mastery is still learning and hopes that the San Felipe will provide an opportunity to see what he has in him.

"This is like a scrimmage," he said of the San Felipe. "Usually you learn more about them right here. He's still a young horse.

"This is his chance to find out what he wants to do (and) what he doesn't want to do. This is what these preps are for."

Bred by Stone Farm, Mastery currently sits in 16th on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.