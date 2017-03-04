Weekend Stakes Rundown: Gulfstream Stakes Bonanza

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have nine stakes at Gulfstream Park, Unique Bella at Santa Anita Park, El Areeb at Aqueduct Racetrack, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, March 4
1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Treadway Racing Stable's Coasted, who last raced in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), will make her 3-year-old debut in the Herecomesthebride. Coasted finished second to New Money Honey by a half-length in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.
Herecomesthebride S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 4
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Dream Dancing (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|114
|Mark E. Casse
|9/2
|2
|2Sweeping Paddy (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|114
|Dale L. Romans
|6/1
|3
|3India Mantuana (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|7/2
|4
|4Coasted (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|118
|Leah Gyarmati
|8/5
|5
|5Happy Mesa (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|118
|H. Graham Motion
|12/1
|6
|6Party Boat (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|118
|H. Graham Motion
|6/1
|7
|7Conquest Hardcandy (NY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|114
|Antonio Sano
|10/1
2 p.m.—$100,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park
After a 10-month layoff and an impressive comeback race Jan. 27 in an optional-claiming allowance at Gulfstream, grade 1 winner Greenpointcrusader is set for a return to graded stakes competition. The Bernardini colt earned his top-level win as a juvenile in 2015, when he won the Champagne (G1) at Belmont Park, but has only competed in four races since.
Fred W. Hooper S. (G3)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 5
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 2:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Hy Riverside (FL)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|121
|Antonio Sano
|20/1
|2
|2Mr. Jordan (FL)
|Joe Bravo
|121
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|8/1
|3
|3Realm (VA)
|Paco Lopez
|117
|Barclay Tagg
|5/1
|4
|4Bird Song (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|117
|Ian R. Wilkes
|9/2
|5
|5Tale of S'avall (KY)
|Luis Saez
|117
|Barclay Tagg
|12/1
|6
|6Frammento (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|Nicholas P. Zito
|20/1
|7
|7War Story (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|121
|Jorge Navarro
|5/2
|8
|8Greenpointcrusader (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|117
|Todd A. Pletcher
|2/1
2:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream Park
Grade 1 winners Catch a Glimpse and Celestine are each set to make their seasonal debuts in the mile turf test. Both Catch a Glimpse and Celestine share a similar narrative heading into Saturday's race, with each trying to regain top-level form after tailing off at the end of 2016.
Sand Springs S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 6
- STK
- 1m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 2:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Ice Festival (ON)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Sid C. Attard
|20/1
|2
|2Tela (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|117
|Michael R. Matz
|30/1
|3
|3Lori's Store (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Martin D. Wolfson
|10/1
|4
|4Always Thinking (KY)
|Miguel Angel Vasquez
|117
|Thomas Albertrani
|20/1
|5
|5Catch a Glimpse (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|119
|Mark E. Casse
|7/5
|6
|6Mizz Money (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|8/1
|7
|7Rontos Lily (FL)
|Marcos Meneses
|117
|Enrique A. Sanchez
|20/1
|8
|8Celestine (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|119
|Christophe Clement
|9/5
|9
|9My Sweet Girl (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|119
|Barclay Tagg
|12/1
3:01 p.m.—$150,000 The Very One Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Juddmonte Farms' homebred filly Suffused will aim to flaunt her multiple graded stakes-winning form once again over the Gulfstream turf. Since running fifth in her North American debut in the 2016 Orchid Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream in April, the daughter of Champs Elysees has not finished worse than third in six subsequent starts, with two graded stakes scores—and one grade 1 near miss—part of that stretch.
The Very One S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 7
- 1 3/16m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 3:01 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Olorda (GER)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|5/2
|2
|2Desiree Clary (GER)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Christophe Clement
|5/1
|3
|3Suffused (GB)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|123
|William I. Mott
|8/5
|4
|4Earring (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|117
|Thomas F. Proctor
|8/1
|5
|5Try Your Luck (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|6/1
|6
|6Paige (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|121
|Christophe Clement
|15/1
|7
|7Sigue Regaloncita (CHI)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|119
|Angel Quiroz
|30/1
|8
|8Quiet Kitten (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|Dale L. Romans
|15/1
4:03 p.m.—$100,000 Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Woodford Racing's Ticonderoga, one of the top 2-year-old turf runners last season, is scheduled to make his seasonal debut. An $850,000 Keeneland September sale yearling by three-time leading sire Tapit , Ticonderoga rallied from eighth to finish second in the Bourbon Stakes (G3T) before coming from 12th to finish fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T).
Palm Beach S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 4:03 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Cowboy Culture (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|3/1
|2
|2Sailing Home (ON)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|114
|Mark E. Casse
|8/1
|3
|3Giant Payday (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|114
|Ian R. Wilkes
|10/1
|4
|4Kitten's Cat (KY)
|Luis Saez
|118
|Joe Sharp
|6/1
|5
|5Snap Decision (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|114
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|8/1
|6
|6Channel Maker (ON)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Daniel J. Vella
|9/2
|7
|7Pagliacci (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|114
|William I. Mott
|12/1
|8
|8Adonis Creed (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|114
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|15/1
|9
|9Ticonderoga (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|114
|Chad C. Brown
|7/2
4:34 p.m.—$200,000 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park
Grade 1 winner Pretty City Dancer will take on the grade 2-winning Miss Sky Warrior in the one-turn mile. Pretty City Dancer finished a sharp second in the Feb. 4 Forward Gal Stakes (G2), her first start since winning in a dead heat with Sweet Lorretta in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) in September. Miss Sky Warrior is unraced since winning the Nov. 26 Demoiselle Stakes (G2).
Davona Dale S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 10
- 1m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:34 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Summer Luck (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|10/1
|2
|2Jordan's Henny (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|116
|Michael A. Tomlinson
|20/1
|3
|3Modacious (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|116
|Robert E. Reid, Jr.
|10/1
|4
|4From Ria to Riches (KY)
|Jesus M. Rios
|116
|Rasharn Creque
|50/1
|5
|5Yes I'll Go (FL)
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Armando De la cerda
|12/1
|6
|6Ellie's Honor (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Jorge R. Abreu
|15/1
|7
|7Miss Sky Warrior (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Kelly J. Breen
|5/2
|8
|8Saratoga Citizen (NY)
|Jorge Ruiz
|116
|Luis Duco
|30/1
|9
|9Eloquent Riddle (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|9/2
|10
|10Gran Cherry (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|116
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|30/1
|11
|11Aspen Hilltop (KY)
|Luis Saez
|116
|Gary C. Contessa
|10/1
|12
|12Pretty City Dancer (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|7/2
|13
|13Brahms Cat (FL)
|Luca Panici
|116
|Larry Bates
|15/1
|14
|14Champagne Problems (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Ian R. Wilkes
|20/1
4:50 p.m.—$300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack
After delivering dominating victories in his first two starts this season in graded stakes at Aqueduct, El Areeb will return to the New York oval March 4 to try to continue that good form. El Areeb has won his past four races by a combined 29 1/2 lengths. The colt captured the Jerome Stakes (G3) by 11 1/4 lengths Jan. 2 and the Withers Stakes (G3) by 4 1/4 lengths Feb. 4.
Gotham S. (G3)
Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Inner track
- $300,000
- 3 yo
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1J Boys Echo (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|116
|Dale L. Romans
|8/1
|2
|2Gaetano (KY)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|116
|Guadalupe Preciado
|50/1
|3
|3Miggsy (KY)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|116
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|15/1
|4
|4El Areeb (KY)
|Trevor McCarthy
|123
|Cathal A. Lynch
|6/5
|5
|5Glennrichment (KY)
|Eric Cancel
|116
|Rudy R. Rodriguez
|30/1
|6
|6True Timber (KY)
|Kendrick Carmouche
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|6/1
|7
|7Apartfromthecrowd (FL)
|Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|12/1
|8
|8So Conflated (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8/1
|9
|9Cloud Computing (KY)
|Manuel Franco
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|5/1
|10
|10Action Everyday (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10/1
5:05 p.m.—$150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Heart to Heart, a winner of three graded stakes and four stakes overall in 2016, will seek to reestablish his winning form. The 6-year-old will shorten up to a mile from his seasonal debut in the Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2T), which saw the frontrunner fade late to finish fourth going 1 1/16 miles. In 2016 Heart to Heart won both the Fort Lauderdale and Canadian Turf gate to wire.
Canadian Turf S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 11
- 1m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:05 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Macagone (NY)
|Jose Lezcano
|121
|William I. Mott
|15/1
|2
|2Projected (GB)
|Joel Rosario
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|3
|3Heart to Heart (ON)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|123
|Brian A. Lynch
|2/1
|4
|4Bondurant (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|117
|Ian R. Wilkes
|12/1
|5
|5Conquest Panthera (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|8/1
|6
|6Giant Run (MD)
|Joe Bravo
|121
|Thomas Albertrani
|10/1
|7
|7Dragon Bay (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|121
|Stuart C. Simon
|10/1
|8
|8Interpol (ON)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|119
|James J. Toner
|4/1
|9
|9Vision Perfect (KY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|119
|Philip A. Gleaves
|20/1
5:35 p.m.—$200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park
Owner Michael Hui and trainer Mike Maker are hoping in the 1 3/8-mile turf contest to extend Taghleeb's string of stakes wins to three. The Shadwell Farm-bred 6-year-old son of Hard Spun has an affinity for Gulfstream as indicated by his 3-2-1 record out of seven starts at the South Florida track.
Mac Diarmida S. (G2T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 12
- 1 3/8m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:35 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Danish Dynaformer (ON)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Roger L. Attfield
|10/1
|2
|2Flatlined (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|121
|Charles L. Dickey
|20/1
|3
|3Reporting Star (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|119
|Brendan P. Walsh
|20/1
|4
|4Wake Forest (GER)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|5
|5Charming Kitten (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|119
|Michael J. Maker
|8/1
|6
|6Mr Maybe (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|10/1
|7
|7Bigger Picture (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|123
|Michael J. Maker
|4/1
|8
|8Smooth Daddy (KY)
|Miguel Angel Vasquez
|117
|Thomas Albertrani
|12/1
|9
|9Taghleeb (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|123
|Michael J. Maker
|5/1
|10
|10Watershed (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|119
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|12/1
|11
|11Twilight Eclipse (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|119
|Thomas Albertrani
|12/1
|12
|12Patterson Cross (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|117
|William I. Mott
|20/1
6 p.m.—$100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park
Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella has already dispatched a champion to become the overwhelming early favorite for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). Now she'll take on two fresh grade 1 winners—Abel Tasman and Noted and Quoted—in her next step toward Churchill Downs on the first Friday in May.
Santa Ysabel S. (G3)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 6
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 3:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Unique Bella (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|1/5
|2
|2Tap It All (KY)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20/1
|3
|3Spooky Woods (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20/1
|4
|4Mistressofthenight (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|30/1
|5
|5What What What (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20/1
|6
|6Noted and Quoted (FL)
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Bob Baffert
|6/1
|7
|7Abel Tasman (KY)
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5/1
6:05 p.m.—$400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park
On the heels of his 3 3/4-length triumph in the Feb. 4 Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2)—where he dispatched a field that included reigning juvenile male champion Classic Empire—Irish War Cry can give trainer Graham Motion the distinction of having a divisional favorite in his shedrow should he prevail in the Fountain of Youth.
Xpressbet Fountain of Youth S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 13
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 3 yo
- 6:05 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Huracan Americo (FL)
|Edgar S. Prado
|122
|Dante Zanelli, Jr.
|50/1
|2
|2Gunnevera (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Antonio Sano
|7/2
|3
|3Quinientos (KY)
|Marcos Meneses
|116
|Enrique A. Sanchez
|50/1
|4
|4Talk Logistics (FL)
|Joe Bravo
|116
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|20/1
|5
|5Beasley (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|116
|Mark A. Hennig
|6/1
|6
|6Practical Joke (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|7
|7Three Rules (FL)
|Luis Saez
|120
|Jose Pinchin
|12/1
|8
|8Irish War Cry (NJ)
|Joel Rosario
|122
|H. Graham Motion
|5/2
|9
|9Made You Look (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|122
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10/1
|10
|10Takaful (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|12/1
|11
|11Lookin for Eight (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|20/1
6:30 p.m.—$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Danzing Candy stamped himself a Triple Crown contender with a score in the 2016 in the San Felipe Stakes (G2), but hasn't shown up in the winner's circle since. The Twirling Candy colt will make his first start on grass in the Hernandez and his second start for trainer Bob Baffert, who took over for Cliff Sise in the middle of his 3-year-old year. Also in the field are Stormy Liberal, Forest Chatter, and No Silent, who all have stakes wins over the Santa Anita hillside turf course.
Joe Hernandez S.
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 7
- STK
- About 6 1/2f
- Downhill turf
- $75,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Danzing Candy (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5/2
|2
|2Forest Chatter (KY)
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|7/2
|3
|3Fabozzi (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8/1
|4
|4No Silent (KY)
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Gary Mandella
|10/1
|5
|5Forever Juanito (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|6/1
|6
|6Perfectly Majestic (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12/1
|7
|7Clever Royal (FL)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|20/1
|8
|8Stormy Liberal (KY)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Peter Miller
|2/1
Sunday, March 5
4:30 p.m.—$100,000 Las Flores Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park
LNJ Foxwoods' grade 1 winner Constellation will look to pick up her third straight sprint stakes win in the Las Flores. In her last start Dec. 26 in the La Brea Stakes (G1), the Bellamy Road filly sprang a 12-1 upset in the seven-furlong dirt test.
Las Flores S. (G3)
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 05, 2017, Race 3
- 6f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:29 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Ponder Lea (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12/1
|2
|2Watch This Cat (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5/2
|3
|3Sensitively (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5/2
|4
|4Pretty N Cool (KY)
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3/1
|5
|5Constellation (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8/5