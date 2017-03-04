Weekend Stakes Rundown: Gulfstream Stakes Bonanza

Photo: Coglianese Photos
Irish War Cry will look to impress again at Gulfstream Park in the Fountain of Youth

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have nine stakes at Gulfstream Park, Unique Bella at Santa Anita Park, El Areeb at Aqueduct Racetrack, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, March 4

1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Treadway Racing Stable's Coasted, who last raced in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), will make her 3-year-old debut in the Herecomesthebride. Coasted finished second to New Money Honey by a half-length in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

Herecomesthebride S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 4
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dream Dancing (KY)Julien R. Leparoux114Mark E. Casse9/2
22Sweeping Paddy (KY)Corey J. Lanerie114Dale L. Romans6/1
33India Mantuana (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Chad C. Brown7/2
44Coasted (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Leah Gyarmati8/5
55Happy Mesa (KY)Florent Geroux118H. Graham Motion12/1
66Party Boat (KY)Joel Rosario118H. Graham Motion6/1
77Conquest Hardcandy (NY)Edgard J. Zayas114Antonio Sano10/1

2 p.m.—$100,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park

After a 10-month layoff and an impressive comeback race Jan. 27 in an optional-claiming allowance at Gulfstream, grade 1 winner Greenpointcrusader is set for a return to graded stakes competition. The Bernardini   colt earned his top-level win as a juvenile in 2015, when he won the Champagne (G1) at Belmont Park, but has only competed in four races since.

Fred W. Hooper S. (G3)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 5
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 2:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Hy Riverside (FL)Jose L. Ortiz121Antonio Sano20/1
22Mr. Jordan (FL)Joe Bravo121Edward Plesa, Jr.8/1
33Realm (VA)Paco Lopez117Barclay Tagg5/1
44Bird Song (KY)Julien R. Leparoux117Ian R. Wilkes9/2
55Tale of S'avall (KY)Luis Saez117Barclay Tagg12/1
66Frammento (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117Nicholas P. Zito20/1
77War Story (KY)Antonio A. Gallardo121Jorge Navarro5/2
88Greenpointcrusader (KY)John R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher2/1

2:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Grade 1 winners Catch a Glimpse and Celestine are each set to make their seasonal debuts in the mile turf test. Both Catch a Glimpse and Celestine share a similar narrative heading into Saturday's race, with each trying to regain top-level form after tailing off at the end of 2016.

Sand Springs S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 6
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ice Festival (ON)Luis Saez119Sid C. Attard20/1
22Tela (KY)Joe Bravo117Michael R. Matz30/1
33Lori's Store (FL)Julien R. Leparoux119Martin D. Wolfson10/1
44Always Thinking (KY)Miguel Angel Vasquez117Thomas Albertrani20/1
55Catch a Glimpse (KY)Florent Geroux119Mark E. Casse7/5
66Mizz Money (KY)Javier Castellano119Chad C. Brown8/1
77Rontos Lily (FL)Marcos Meneses117Enrique A. Sanchez20/1
88Celestine (KY)Jose L. Ortiz119Christophe Clement9/5
99My Sweet Girl (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.119Barclay Tagg12/1

3:01 p.m.—$150,000 The Very One Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Juddmonte Farms' homebred filly Suffused will aim to flaunt her multiple graded stakes-winning form once again over the Gulfstream turf. Since running fifth in her North American debut in the 2016 Orchid Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream in April, the daughter of Champs Elysees has not finished worse than third in six subsequent starts, with two graded stakes scores—and one grade 1 near miss—part of that stretch.

The Very One S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 3/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:01 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Olorda (GER)Julien R. Leparoux119Chad C. Brown5/2
22Desiree Clary (GER)Javier Castellano119Christophe Clement5/1
33Suffused (GB)Jose L. Ortiz123William I. Mott8/5
44Earring (KY)Paco Lopez117Thomas F. Proctor8/1
55Try Your Luck (KY)Florent Geroux121Michael J. Maker6/1
66Paige (KY)John R. Velazquez121Christophe Clement15/1
77Sigue Regaloncita (CHI)Emisael Jaramillo119Angel Quiroz30/1
88Quiet Kitten (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117Dale L. Romans15/1

4:03 p.m.—$100,000 Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Woodford Racing's Ticonderoga, one of the top 2-year-old turf runners last season, is scheduled to make his seasonal debut. An $850,000 Keeneland September sale yearling by three-time leading sire Tapit  , Ticonderoga rallied from eighth to finish second in the Bourbon Stakes (G3T) before coming from 12th to finish fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T).

Palm Beach S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cowboy Culture (KY)Florent Geroux118Brad H. Cox3/1
22Sailing Home (ON)Julien R. Leparoux114Mark E. Casse8/1
33Giant Payday (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.114Ian R. Wilkes10/1
44Kitten's Cat (KY)Luis Saez118Joe Sharp6/1
55Snap Decision (KY)Jose L. Ortiz114Claude R. McGaughey III8/1
66Channel Maker (ON)John R. Velazquez118Daniel J. Vella9/2
77Pagliacci (KY)Javier Castellano114William I. Mott12/1
88Adonis Creed (KY)Jose Lezcano114Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1
99Ticonderoga (KY)Joel Rosario114Chad C. Brown7/2

4:34 p.m.—$200,000 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Grade 1 winner Pretty City Dancer will take on the grade 2-winning Miss Sky Warrior in the one-turn mile. Pretty City Dancer finished a sharp second in the Feb. 4 Forward Gal Stakes (G2), her first start since winning in a dead heat with Sweet Lorretta in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) in September. Miss Sky Warrior is unraced since winning the Nov. 26 Demoiselle Stakes (G2).

Davona Dale S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 10
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Summer Luck (KY)Florent Geroux116Mark E. Casse10/1
22Jordan's Henny (KY)Corey J. Lanerie116Michael A. Tomlinson20/1
33Modacious (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Robert E. Reid, Jr.10/1
44From Ria to Riches (KY)Jesus M. Rios116Rasharn Creque50/1
55Yes I'll Go (FL)Joel Rosario120Armando De la cerda12/1
66Ellie's Honor (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Jorge R. Abreu15/1
77Miss Sky Warrior (KY)Paco Lopez122Kelly J. Breen5/2
88Saratoga Citizen (NY)Jorge Ruiz116Luis Duco30/1
99Eloquent Riddle (KY)Javier Castellano116Chad C. Brown9/2
1010Gran Cherry (FL)Tyler Gaffalione116Victor Barboza, Jr.30/1
1111Aspen Hilltop (KY)Luis Saez116Gary C. Contessa10/1
1212Pretty City Dancer (KY)Julien R. Leparoux122Mark E. Casse7/2
1313Brahms Cat (FL)Luca Panici116Larry Bates15/1
1414Champagne Problems (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Ian R. Wilkes20/1

4:50 p.m.—$300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack

After delivering dominating victories in his first two starts this season in graded stakes at Aqueduct, El Areeb will return to the New York oval March 4 to try to continue that good form. El Areeb has won his past four races by a combined 29 1/2 lengths. The colt captured the Jerome Stakes (G3) by 11 1/4 lengths Jan. 2 and the Withers Stakes (G3) by 4 1/4 lengths Feb. 4.

Gotham S. (G3)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Inner track
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11J Boys Echo (KY)Robby Albarado116Dale L. Romans8/1
22Gaetano (KY)Cornelio H. Velasquez116Guadalupe Preciado50/1
33Miggsy (KY)Angel S. Arroyo116Rudy R. Rodriguez15/1
44El Areeb (KY)Trevor McCarthy123Cathal A. Lynch6/5
55Glennrichment (KY)Eric Cancel116Rudy R. Rodriguez30/1
66True Timber (KY)Kendrick Carmouche116Kiaran P. McLaughlin6/1
77Apartfromthecrowd (FL)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.116Chad C. Brown12/1
88So Conflated (FL)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill8/1
99Cloud Computing (KY)Manuel Franco116Chad C. Brown5/1
1010Action Everyday (KY)Rajiv Maragh116Todd A. Pletcher10/1

5:05 p.m.—$150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Heart to Heart, a winner of three graded stakes and four stakes overall in 2016, will seek to reestablish his winning form. The 6-year-old will shorten up to a mile from his seasonal debut in the Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2T), which saw the frontrunner fade late to finish fourth going 1 1/16 miles. In 2016 Heart to Heart won both the Fort Lauderdale and Canadian Turf gate to wire.

Canadian Turf S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 11
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Macagone (NY)Jose Lezcano121William I. Mott15/1
22Projected (GB)Joel Rosario119Chad C. Brown3/1
33Heart to Heart (ON)Julien R. Leparoux123Brian A. Lynch2/1
44Bondurant (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.117Ian R. Wilkes12/1
55Conquest Panthera (KY)Florent Geroux117Mark E. Casse8/1
66Giant Run (MD)Joe Bravo121Thomas Albertrani10/1
77Dragon Bay (KY)Corey J. Lanerie121Stuart C. Simon10/1
88Interpol (ON)Jose L. Ortiz119James J. Toner4/1
99Vision Perfect (KY)Edgard J. Zayas119Philip A. Gleaves20/1

5:35 p.m.—$200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park

Owner Michael Hui and trainer Mike Maker are hoping in the 1 3/8-mile turf contest to extend Taghleeb's string of stakes wins to three. The Shadwell Farm-bred 6-year-old son of Hard Spun   has an affinity for Gulfstream as indicated by his 3-2-1 record out of seven starts at the South Florida track.

Mac Diarmida S. (G2T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 12
  • 1 3/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Danish Dynaformer (ON)Luis Saez119Roger L. Attfield10/1
22Flatlined (KY)Joe Bravo121Charles L. Dickey20/1
33Reporting Star (FL)Julien R. Leparoux119Brendan P. Walsh20/1
44Wake Forest (GER)Javier Castellano119Chad C. Brown3/1
55Charming Kitten (KY)Florent Geroux119Michael J. Maker8/1
66Mr Maybe (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.119Chad C. Brown10/1
77Bigger Picture (KY)Jose L. Ortiz123Michael J. Maker4/1
88Smooth Daddy (KY)Miguel Angel Vasquez117Thomas Albertrani12/1
99Taghleeb (KY)Tyler Gaffalione123Michael J. Maker5/1
1010Watershed (KY)Paco Lopez119Kiaran P. McLaughlin12/1
1111Twilight Eclipse (KY)John R. Velazquez119Thomas Albertrani12/1
1212Patterson Cross (KY)Jose Lezcano117William I. Mott20/1

6 p.m.—$100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

Don Alberto Stable's Unique Bella has already dispatched a champion to become the overwhelming early favorite for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). Now she'll take on two fresh grade 1 winners—Abel Tasman and Noted and Quoted—in her next step toward Churchill Downs on the first Friday in May.

Santa Ysabel S. (G3)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 6
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 3:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Unique Bella (PA)Mike E. Smith124Jerry Hollendorfer1/5
22Tap It All (KY)Santiago Gonzalez120Doug F. O'Neill20/1
33Spooky Woods (KY)Flavien Prat120Jerry Hollendorfer20/1
44Mistressofthenight (KY)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas30/1
55What What What (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill20/1
66Noted and Quoted (FL)Martin Garcia124Bob Baffert6/1
77Abel Tasman (KY)Joseph Talamo124Simon Callaghan5/1

6:05 p.m.—$400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

On the heels of his 3 3/4-length triumph in the Feb. 4 Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2)—where he dispatched a field that included reigning juvenile male champion Classic EmpireIrish War Cry can give trainer Graham Motion the distinction of having a divisional favorite in his shedrow should he prevail in the Fountain of Youth.

Xpressbet Fountain of Youth S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 13
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 6:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Huracan Americo (FL)Edgar S. Prado122Dante Zanelli, Jr.50/1
22Gunnevera (KY)Javier Castellano122Antonio Sano7/2
33Quinientos (KY)Marcos Meneses116Enrique A. Sanchez50/1
44Talk Logistics (FL)Joe Bravo116Edward Plesa, Jr.20/1
55Beasley (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Mark A. Hennig6/1
66Practical Joke (KY)Jose L. Ortiz122Chad C. Brown3/1
77Three Rules (FL)Luis Saez120Jose Pinchin12/1
88Irish War Cry (NJ)Joel Rosario122H. Graham Motion5/2
99Made You Look (KY)John R. Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher10/1
1010Takaful (KY)Paco Lopez116Kiaran P. McLaughlin12/1
1111Lookin for Eight (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse20/1

6:30 p.m.—$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Danzing Candy stamped himself a Triple Crown contender with a score in the 2016 in the San Felipe Stakes (G2), but hasn't shown up in the winner's circle since. The Twirling Candy   colt will make his first start on grass in the Hernandez and his second start for trainer Bob Baffert, who took over for Cliff Sise in the middle of his 3-year-old year. Also in the field are Stormy Liberal, Forest Chatter, and No Silent, who all have stakes wins over the Santa Anita hillside turf course.

Joe Hernandez S.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 04, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • About 6 1/2f
  • Downhill turf
  • $75,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Danzing Candy (KY)Mike E. Smith120Bob Baffert5/2
22Forest Chatter (KY)Joseph Talamo120Richard E. Mandella7/2
33Fabozzi (KY)Flavien Prat122Mark Glatt8/1
44No Silent (KY)Stewart Elliott120Gary Mandella10/1
55Forever Juanito (KY)Tyler Baze120Victor L. Garcia6/1
66Perfectly Majestic (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120Robert B. Hess, Jr.12/1
77Clever Royal (FL)Corey S. Nakatani120Kristin Mulhall20/1
88Stormy Liberal (KY)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.124Peter Miller2/1

Sunday, March 5

4:30 p.m.—$100,000 Las Flores Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

LNJ Foxwoods' grade 1 winner Constellation will look to pick up her third straight sprint stakes win in the Las Flores. In her last start Dec. 26 in the La Brea Stakes (G1), the Bellamy Road   filly sprang a 12-1 upset in the seven-furlong dirt test.

Las Flores S. (G3)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 05, 2017, Race 3
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ponder Lea (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas12/1
22Watch This Cat (KY)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas5/2
33Sensitively (KY)Tyler Baze120Philip D'Amato5/2
44Pretty N Cool (KY)Martin Garcia120Bob Baffert3/1
55Constellation (KY)Flavien Prat124Jerry Hollendorfer8/5

