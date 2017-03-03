Constellation on a Roll Heading Into Las Flores

LNJ Foxwoods' grade 1 winner Constellation will look to pick up her third straight sprint stakes win March 5 in the $100,000 Las Flores Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park.

In her last start Dec. 26 in the La Brea Stakes (G1) for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, the Bellamy Road filly sprang a 12-1 upset in the seven-furlong dirt test. The La Brea score followed a Nov. 12 win the six-furlong City of Phoenix Stakes at Turf Paradise, which was her first start for Hollendorfer after she won two sprint stakes and placed in two other graded events for trainer Steve Asmussen in New York.

She'll have to contend with another female with a win streak, however, as well as a filly with significant back class in the six-furlong Las Flores.

Harry Bederian, Harout Kamberian, and Hagop Nakkashian's Watch This Cat has done most of her work on the Southern California grass, but relished the main-track slop last time out to win the off-the-turf Las Cienegas at 6 1/2 furlongs Jan. 7. Before that the 5-year-old Eskendereya mare won back-to-back allowance races down the Santa Anita hillside turf course by open lengths for trainer Richard Baltas.

Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman's Pretty N Cool hasn't been close in her last two starts—a sixth-place run in a Del Mar allowance sprinting on the turf Sept. 2 and a fourth-place finish in the Aug. 17 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3), also at Del Mar—but has two six-furlong stakes wins on her résumé. The Scat Daddy filly trained by Bob Baffert won the C.E.R.F. Stakes at Del Mar in July and took the 2015 Matron (G2) at Belmont Park as a juvenile.

Completing the field is another Baltas entry, two-time allowance winner Ponder Lea, and speedy three-time allowance victress Sensitively, who hasn't raced since a sixth-place finish in the Rancho Bernardo.