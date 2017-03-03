Half Sibling to Rachel Alexandra to Debut at Gulfstream

His bloodlines dictate that Shadwell Stable's Fayeq was always going to be a focal point. The half brother to one of racing's all-time great distaffers will take his step towards earning some attention on his own merit March 4

Fayeq, a half sibling to Hall of Famer Rachel Alexandra, is scheduled to make his debut against a dozen other maidens in the eighth race at Gulfstream Park Saturday going seven furlongs on the main track.

The 3-year-old son of Malibu Moon will be the fourth foal to start out of the stakes-winning mare Lotta Kim, who has had fertility issues during her broodmare career but struck gold in her initial mating with Medaglia d'Oro when she produced transcendent champion Rachel Alexandra.

Bred by Dede McGehee's Heaven Trees Farm and purchased by Shadwell for $800,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, Fayeq has been working steadily for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin at Palm Meadows Training Center, with his most recent move four furlongs from the gate in :49.45.

"He's a very smart colt. I've actually been around him quite a bit around the farm," said Joseph DeSantis, racing manager for Shadwell. "He's trained very forwardly. We just had some gate issues with him that he kind of got through pretty quickly and handled everything well. So we're really looking forward to the race (Saturday) to be honest.

"He acts like a talented colt. He really does. He doesn't have to win, obviously, but I think he's going to run really big for us and hopefully we'll get on our way with him."

DeSantis said Fayeq was injured in a paddock accident, which prevented him from starting as a 2-year-old, but added that the extra time to develop will likely work in favor of the big-bodied colt.

"He actually got hurt in a paddock accident down in South Carolina and had to come to me for some rehab. So I had him most of last summer," DeSantis said. "But a horse like that, it was good to give him some extra time. He's a big boy. He's good sized, so (the extra time) seemed to be a good thing."

Whether Fayeq lives up to his regal billing remains to be seen. One of his royally bred stablemates, however, is on the verge of returning to the fray.

DeSantis said multiple graded stakes winner Mohaymen—unraced since finishing 11th in the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1) Aug. 27—is set to work at Shadwell's Camden, S.C., facility Saturday and is slated to ship back to McLaughlin March 7 to begin preparations for his 4-year-old campaign. The son of Tapit won his first five starts and was a leading contender on the Triple Crown trail last year after his triumph in the Lambholm South Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) before he went off form and lost his next four outings.

"We put about 150 pounds on him at the farm—got him healthy and happy," DeSantis said. "I think it was just a little much on him. That early part of the year (last season) really got to him. He was just never able to pick weight back up after that and was just picking at the feed tub. But he's eating well, training well, and he's very happy. I think we're back to the old Mohaymen."

Shadwell's grade 3 winner Shagaf, off since being pulled up in the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), has been working regularly for trainer Chad Brown at Palm Meadows and could return in an allowance, either at Gulfstream or Aqueduct Racetrack.

"He's about ready to run. He's been training with (grade 1 winner) Practical Joke," DeSantis said. "He's the unproven commodity. We always said Mohaymen was the proven commodity. We know what we have there. Shagaf still has to do a little bit of stepping up, but we're real excited about him."