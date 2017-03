Daryl and Sally Duncan will host an open house 2-4 p.m. March 19 at their Duncan Farms near Warsaw, Ohio, to show case their new stallion E Z's Gentleman.

The grade 1-winning, 12-year-old son of Yankee Gentleman —Tensie's Pro, by Distinctive Pro, is starting his first breeding season in Ohio this year. He is standing for $2,500.

The open house includes a tour of the farm at 42527 U.S. 36, east of Warsaw about 70 miles east of Columbus. For questions, call the farm at (740) 502-4549.