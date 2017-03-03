Record Historic Gaming Month at Kentucky Downs

Exacta Systems and Kentucky Downs again shattered the single month historic horse racing handle record in February, with wagering in the 28-day month totaling $51.8 million.

The previous record of $47.2 million was only one month old, having been set in January. This marks the third straight month that a new HHR wagering record has been set at Kentucky Downs.

In addition to the record set at Kentucky Downs, Exacta set a one-month record by handling over $75 million in HHR wagers at its installations in Kentucky and Wyoming, up from its previous record of $68.6 million set last month.

"Despite the short month, Exacta and Kentucky Downs added over $4.5 million in pari-mutuel wagering handle when compared to January's record numbers," commented Exacta Systems President Jeremy Stein. "I am confident that with the introduction of Exacta Premium Game Titles with minimum jackpots of $100,000 at Kentucky Downs next month, the explosive growth of historic horse racing will continue. In January, Exacta went over $1 billion in total wagers handled since we first went live in 2015. We are on pace to do $1 billion in total wagers at our combined installations this year alone, which will continue generating millions in new revenue for purses, breeders incentive funds, racetrack operators and state general funds."