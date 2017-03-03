Roles to Shift at Taylor Made When Hamm Departs in May

Tom Hamm, the general farm manager at the Taylor family's Taylor Made Stallions, will become the general manager for Mandy Pope's Whisper Hill Farm near Ocala, Fla., later this year. Hamm will remain at Taylor Made through May 31.

Hamm began in the industry as an assistant for his brother, trainer Tim Hamm, in 1996 and joined the Taylor Made team in 2006 as a division manager. He was promoted to the general manager position at the farm near Nicholasville, Ky. in January 2011.

Steve Avery, who has been serving as the broodmare manager at Taylor Made, will fill Hamm's general manager role. Avery, a graduate from the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater, joined Taylor Made in 2001 after working for Pope McLean's Crestwood Farm and Gainesway.

Being promoted to the divisional broodmare manager's position is Logan Payne, son of Taylor Made principal Pat Payne. Logan Payne, a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in Agricultural Economics, has worked at Taylor Made since 2011, and has prepped yearlings at Widden Stud in Australia and worked as barn foreman for trainer Todd Pletcher.

Cesar Terraza, a Taylor Made Stallions team member since 1999 and Eagle Creek (yearling) division manager since 2007, has been promoted to yearling manager.