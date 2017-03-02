Greenpointcrusader Set for Stakes Return in Hooper

This time last year, the connections of Greenpointcrusader were plotting a path to the classics that included a runner-up finish in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

After a 10-month layoff and an impressive comeback race Jan. 27 in an allowance-optional claiming race at Gulfstream, grade 1 winner Greenpointcrusader is set for a return to graded stakes competition in the $100,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) March 4.

MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, and St. Elias Stable's Greenpointcrusader did not race in 2016 after finishing seventh in the Louisiana Derby (G2) last March. He returned as the favorite to win the Jan. 27 race by 2 3/4 lengths over Flashy Jewel, a front-running winner of the Old Hickory Stakes in his subsequent start.

The return in the one-turn mile race, the same distance as the Hooper, was Greenpointcrusader's first start since being moved late last year to the barn of trainer Todd Pletcher, who ran 1-2 in the 2016 Fred Hooper with Tommy Macho and Stanford, respectively.

"We got him in late November or early December," Pletcher said. "We wanted to come back in an allowance race to kind of get him back on the right track, and that worked out well. Timing-wise, it set up well to come back in here."

Greenpointcrusader had been training steadily for his return and shows three breezes following his comeback win, most recently going a half-mile in 49.80 seconds Feb. 25 at Palm Beach Downs.

"He's a quality horse and he's been training well and got a good race under his belt," Pletcher said. "We're looking forward to running him."

A dark bay or brown son of Bernardini , Greenpointcrusader raced four times at 2, winning the Champagne Stakes (G1) in his stakes debut and finishing a closing seventh behind eventual Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Nyquist in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1).