Cathryn Sophia Named Maryland-Bred Horse of the Year

Cathryn Sophia the morning after her victory in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1)

Grade 1 winner and Eclipse Award finalist Cathryn Sophia was named 2016 Maryland-bred horse of the year, champion 3-year-old filly, and champion sprinter in the annual poll conducted by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association.

The daughter of Street Boss , bred by Robert Manfuso and campaigned throughout her career by Chuck Zacney's Cash is King, was the richest Maryland-bred runner of 2016, having earned $1,139,720 from seven starts, and is one of only three Maryland-breds in history to become a millionaire at 3 (joining Broad Brush and Concern).

Trained by John Servis, the bay filly reaped her biggest reward in the $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs, drawing off to win by 2 3/4 lengths. She kicked off her season with back-to-back grade 2 victories at Gulfstream Park in the Forward Gal Stakes and Fasig-Tipton Davona Dale Stakes, then added the Princess of Sylmar Stakes at Parx Racing in September.

Her three stakes-placings were all in grade 1 company, with thirds in the Cotillion Stakes, Acorn Stakes, and Central Bank Ashland Stakes. Named Maryland-bred champion 2-year-old filly when undefeated in 2015, Cathryn Sophia has won six of nine starts for earnings of $1,229,720 and ranks 14th on the list of all-time Maryland-bred earners.

Foaled at Chanceland Farm near West Friendship, Md., Cathryn Sophia is the first foal out Manfuso's homebred Mineshaft mare Sheave. She was consigned by Chanceland Farm as a yearling at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale in 2014 and purchased by Zacney for $30,000. Offered at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November Sale as a racing or broodmare prospect, she sold to Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock for $1.4 million, has since been retired, and will be bred to Pioneerof the Nile .

Two other champions in this year's class earned previous titles—2016 Eclipse Award finalist Top Striker was Maryland-bred champion steeplechaser in 2014, and Kiss to Remember repeated as champion older female.

Other divisional champions

Champion 2-year-old male: Greatbullsoffire (by Bullsbay —Great Hostess, by Great Notion). Bred by Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, owned by Kathleen Willier, and trained by Hamilton Smith.

Champion 2-year-old female: Dancing Rags (by Union Rags —Home Court, by Storm Cat). Bred by David DiPietro, owned by Chadds Ford Stable, and trained by Graham Motion.

Champion 3-year-old male and champion turf runner: Giant Run (by Giant's Causeway —Who Did It and Run, by Polish Numbers). Bred by Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, owned by Robert Baker and William Mack, and trained by Tom Albertrani.

Champion older male: John Jones (by Smarty Jones —Chrusciki, by Polish Numbers). Bred by Nancy Lee Farms, owned by Matthew Schera, and trained by Lacey Gaudet.

Champion older female: Kiss to Remember (by Big Brown —Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open). Bred by Big Brown Syndicate and Mr. and Mrs. Charles McGinnes, owned by Miller Racing, and trained by Marty Wolfson.

Champion steeplechaser: Top Striker (by Van Nistelrooy—Two's Cozy, by Cozzene). Bred by Sycamore Hall Farm, owned by Sue Sensor, and trained by Arch Kingsley Jr.