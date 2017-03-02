Suffused, Olorda Headline The Very One

Juddmonte Farms' homebred filly Suffused will aim to flaunt her multiple graded stakes-winning form once again over the Gulfstream Park turf March 4, when she faces seven challengers in the $150,000 The Very One Stakes (G3T), one of eight graded stakes the Saturday card.

Suffused has settled admirably into life stateside after making her first eight starts in England. Since running fifth in her North American debut in the 2016 Orchid Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream in April, the daughter of Champs Elysees has not finished worse than third in six subsequent starts, with two graded stakes scores—and one grade 1 near miss—part of that stretch.

After winning the Sept. 3 Glens Falls Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course for her first graded triumph, Suffused was beaten just a nose by Al's Gal in the E.P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) Presented by HPIBet at Woodbine in her final start of 2016. The 5-year-old chestnut mare left no doubt who was best in her seasonal debut, when she won the La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T) by a length over the Gulfstream surface.

Trained by Bill Mott, Suffused has won six of her 15 starts with $537,429 in earnings.

Anytime trainer Chad Brown has some of his turf protégés entered, it bears taking notice. In The Very One, the Eclipse Award-winning conditioner has Martin Schwartz's Olorda ready for her seasonal debut following an abbreviated but productive 2016 campaign.

The 5-year-old daughter of Lord of England (GER) won last year's The Very One in course-record fashion to best stablemate and eventual grade 1 winner Dacita. Olorda followed that outing up with a half-length victory over Al's Gal in the Bewitch Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland in April but has not started since.



