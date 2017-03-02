TTA Sets Date of Texas Yearling, Mixed Sale

The Texas Thoroughbred Association has announced that the Texas Summer Yearling and Mixed Sale will be held Monday, August 21, at the Texas Thoroughbred Sales Pavilion on the grounds of Lone Star Park.



Last year's auction marked the first to be operated by the Texas Thoroughbred Association in partnership with Lone Star Park and recorded substantial increases over the final Texas yearling sale operated by Fasig-Tipton in 2014. The sale-topper was a Texas-bred colt by leading Texas sire Too Much Bling who sold for $105,000.



"After not having a yearling sale in Texas in 2015, I think the results last year proved that there is still ample demand from buyers and quality stock being offered by consignors," said Tim Boyce, sales director. "With this spot on the calendar we expect to be able to draw horses from all around the region, and the central location of Dallas-Fort Worth makes it easy for buyers and sellers to get here."



"Our 2-year-old sale last year has already produced several stakes winners, and over the years this yearling sale has done the same, mostly recently with multiple graded stakes winner Texas Chrome, so we look forward to having another quality catalog this year," said Mary Ruyle, executive director of the TTA.



For more information, go to www.ttasales.com.