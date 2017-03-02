Roses to Ribbons Horse Fair to be Held at Sam Houston

A unique horse fair showcasing Thoroughbreds that are finished with their racing career and ready to start a new career will be held at Sam Houston Race Park March 4.

The Paddock Foundation will be hosting an old fashioned horse fair in the saddling paddock area of Sam Houston from 10am—1:00 p.m with horses available for viewing beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available in the grandstand.

This is not an auction. Potential buyers are able to view horses, talk with their handlers and negotiate a purchase.

Horses are brought up to the paddock area at the track so prospective buyers can see lots of horses in one place at one time. It is a great opportunity for professional trainers looking for young prospects to develop.

Horsemen of all disciplines should be able to find a good prospect at the event.

"Helping Thoroughbreds on to their next career is the mission of The Paddock Foundation," said former trainer Hal Wiggins, president of the Paddock Foundation.

Tracy Sheffield, the Roses to Ribbons coordinator for The Paddock Foundation, echoes Wiggins' enthusiasm. "At the Lone Star Park event last July, eighteen horses were brought to the paddock to be shown to prospective buyers and at least three-fourths of them sold. They were sold for a variety of future careers including hunters, riding horses, polo and three-day eventing."

The Paddock Foundation sponsors Roses to Ribbons Old Fashioned Horse Fairs at each of the three Class 1 racetracks in Texas, shortly before the conclusion of the Thoroughbred race meet.

Along with horses, there will be a trade fair featuring clothing, tack, equine art, grooming products, information on racehorse re-homing groups, and more.

For more information on booth space or the event itself, please contact Tracy Sheffield at (512) 395-5314.