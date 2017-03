Due to extremely high winds in the New York metropolitan area, the New York Racing Association has cancelled its live racing card at Aqueduct Racetrack March 2 to ensure the safety of all participants.

Simulcasting will remain available at Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Café. Online wagering is also available via NYRA Bets at NYRABets.com.

Live racing is scheduled to resume March 3, with a first post of 1:20 p.m.