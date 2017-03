FTFFEB, Hip 156: two-year-old, c, 2015, More Than Ready - Tensas Punch, by War Front; Breeder: Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY)

Lawrence Best of OXO Equine struck again late in the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale of 2-year-olds in training March 1, going to $1.1 million for a More Than Ready colt.

Like the sale-topping Uncle Mo colt Best bought by Best earlier during Wednesday's session for $1.5 million, the colt was consigned by Cary Frommer.