Hip 135, a Bernardini colt who was purchased by M. V. Magnier for $1.45 million

A Bernardini colt who worked the co-fastest time of :10 for an eighth of a mile, was purchased by M. V. Magnier for $1.45 million, the second-highest priced horse at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale.

Consigned by Hartley/DeRenzo as Hip 135, the colt is a half brother to grade 3 winner Ocho Ocho Ocho.

Reiley McDonald of Eaton Sales signed on behalf of Magnier.