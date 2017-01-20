Pinsonneault to Leave Woodbine Entertainment Group

Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) today announced Sean Pinsonneault, the company's Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Wagering, will be leaving the organization on March 7, 2017.

Pinsonneault, 47, came to Woodbine in 2000 as the Director of Wagering, then in 2010, became Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer. He has represented the company through his position as secretary director of the Thoroughbred Racing Associations (TRA), Chairman and President of Racetracks of Canada, and through his active involvement in other international organizations and committees.

Pinsonneault led growth efforts in several aspects of the company's business through a transformational era in the horse racing industry. Key among those is the strategic development of the company's wagering concepts and its HPIbet digital platform, and stewardship of WEG's Innovation division.

"I'm very proud to have been able to contribute to the many accomplishments of the WEG team during my tenure at the company," said Pinsonneault. "I leave confident that this great group of people will continue to develop and improve to drive this business forward. I want to thank all of my WEG colleagues and industry stakeholders for their collaborations and support over the years and with whom I look forward to crossing paths in future opportunities."

"Woodbine Entertainment Group has benefitted from Sean's valuable insights and knowledge for the last 16 years and his contributions to the horse racing industry in Canada are far-reaching. He will surely be missed by many," said WEG's CEO Jim Lawson. "We respect his decision to move on to new professional challenges and wish him the very best."