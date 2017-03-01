Uncle Mo Filly Sells for $1.5 Million at F-T Gulfstream

Photo: Fasig-Tipton Photo
Hip 57, 2017 Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Sale, Gulfstream Park, Fl

Lawrence Best went to $1.5 million to land an Uncle Mo   filly out of Flowers Athefinish March 1 at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale of selected 2-year-olds in training.

The filly was bred in Kentucky by Machmer Hall.

