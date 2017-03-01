Coasted Returns in Herecomesthebride

Treadway Racing Stable's Coasted, who last raced in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), makes her return in the $100,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) on the Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) undercard Mar. 4. A field of seven drew for Gulfstream Park's 1 1/16-mile turf contest.

Coasted, trained by Leah Gyarmati, finished second to New Money Honey by a half-length in the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park. The Tizway filly won the Sept. 1 P. G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga Race Course after breaking her maiden by six lengths there on Aug. 7. Prior to her Breeders' Cup start she placed third in the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park Oct. 2.

Jeff Treadway paid $210,000 for the filly, bred by Spendthrift Farm out of the Malibu Moon mare Malibu Pier, at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale from the Warrendale Sales consignment.

Sweeping Paddy and stakes winner Happy Mesa also ran the Juvenile Fillies Turf but both finished out of the money.

Giving Coasted four pounds, John Oxley's Dream Dancing comes into the race off a Jan. 28 allowance optional claiming score at the same distance and surface. The Tapit filly also posted a bullet four-furlong work at Palm Meadows Training Center in :49 flat for trainer Mark Casse, the best of eight Feb. 24.

Dream Dancing finished fourth in her stakes debut on the dirt to Daddys Lil Darling in the grade 2 Pocahontas Stakes Sept. 17 at Churhill Downs. Three weeks later she finished fifth behind Dancing Rags and runner-up Daddys Lil Darling in the Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) at Keeneland. Prior to her turf allowance win she finished seventh to Farrell's Golden Rod Stakes (G2) score Nov. 26 at Churchill.

The question mark in the Herecomesthebride is Alfonso Cammarota's Conquest Hardcandy. The New York-bred, a $40,000 purchase from the Conquest Stables dispersal during the Keeneland November mixed sale, comes into the race with only two starts. The daughter of Candy Ride broke her maiden in her last start at 7 1/2 furlings on the Gulfstream turf in a Feb. 12 maiden special weight.