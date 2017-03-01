CDI Promotes Blackwell to Senior VP

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) ("CDI") today announced that it has promoted Brad Blackwell to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. The promotion is effective immediately.

Blackwell joined CDI in 2005 and has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility, including Corporate Counsel (2005-2007); Vice President, Legal & Regulatory Affairs for TwinSpires (2007-2011); Vice President, Legal for CDI (2011-2015); and Vice President, Operations for CDI (2015-2017). Prior to joining CDI, Blackwell was Assistant General Counsel and Secretary for Michaels Stores, Inc. in Irving, Tx., and an Associate Attorney in the Dallas office of Jones Day.

Blackwell is a 1994 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Accounting. He received his J.D. from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville in 1998.



"Brad is an exceptional attorney who has been pivotal to the success of our company," CDI Chief Executive Officer Bill Carstanjen said. "I have worked with Brad for twelve years and I know that his legal and business experience combined with his deep knowledge of our company will serve him well as our General Counsel."

"I look forward to leading our outstanding legal team and working closely with our numerous businesses to continue the growth of CDI," said Blackwell.