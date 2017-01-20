Equestricon Lines Up Sponsors, Partners

Just days after launching ticket sales for Equestricon 2017, event organizers built upon their momentum by releasing a list of more than 30 key sponsor and partner commitments for the inaugural international racing convention, fan festival and trade show.



The list of supporting entities, representing leading organizations from all corners of the industry, includes Signature Event Partners Breeders’ Cup, New York Racing Association (NYRA), Daily Racing Form (DRF), America's Best Racing (ABR), National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, and Equestricon’s official charity partner Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).



“We’re thrilled to support, promote and assist the passionate team at Equestricon in making this inaugural fan convention a huge success,” said Peter Rotondo, Vice President of Content for Breeders’ Cup.



Organizers named more than 25 additional organizations in what it describes as a “first wave” of announcements highlighting entities that have pledged support to its first fan-facing convention, festival and trade show to be held in Saratoga Springs, August 13-15. The initial list includes:



Whitney Sponsors

The Stronach Group

Horse Country

West Point Thoroughbreds

Centennial Farms



Lake Placid Sponsors

National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA)/NHC Tour

Fasig-Tipton

Stonestreet Farm

Sagamore Farm

Sagamore Spirit

Exacta Systems

AmWager

Kirkwood Stables

Parting Glass Racing



Additional Sponsors

Lelands Auctions

Luxair Jets

Arlington Park

Kentucky Downs

Jockey Talk 360

Hoosier Park

Indiana Grand

Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders (TOBA)

Horseplayers Association of North America (HANA)

Equibase/STATS Race Lens

StarLadies Racing

Kenwood Racing

Herringswell Stable

Maryland Horse Breeders Association



The complete initial list of Equestricon partners and sponsors can be found at Equestricon.com. Also newly listed on the site are more than two dozen exhibitors — covering a range of racing products, services and other businesses — that are confirmed as participants of the event.



“We are humbled and absolutely thrilled about the support we’ve received from so many key players in the industry,” said Equestricon co-founder Justin Nicholson. “Every bit of support goes a long way in making this event exactly what we’ve designed it to be — the fans deserve that, as well as the horseplayers, prospective owners and everyone else who’ll be at Equestricon.”



As the official charity partner of Equestricon, the TAA and its accredited organizations will be widely involved in the convention. Organizers indicated more announcements regarding its support for TAA were forthcoming.