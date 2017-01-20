Equestricon Lines Up Sponsors, Partners

Just days after launching ticket sales for Equestricon 2017, event organizers built upon their momentum by releasing a list of more than 30 key sponsor and partner commitments for the inaugural international racing convention, fan festival and trade show.
The list of supporting entities, representing leading organizations from all corners of the industry, includes Signature Event Partners Breeders’ Cup, New York Racing Association (NYRA), Daily Racing Form (DRF), America's Best Racing (ABR), National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, and Equestricon’s official charity partner Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).
“We’re thrilled to support, promote and assist the passionate team at Equestricon in making this inaugural fan convention a huge success,” said Peter Rotondo, Vice President of Content for Breeders’ Cup.
Organizers named more than 25 additional organizations in what it describes as a “first wave” of announcements highlighting entities that have pledged support to its first fan-facing convention, festival and trade show to be held in Saratoga Springs, August 13-15. The initial list includes:
Whitney Sponsors
The Stronach Group
Horse Country
West Point Thoroughbreds
Centennial Farms
Lake Placid Sponsors
National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA)/NHC Tour
Fasig-Tipton
Stonestreet Farm
Sagamore Farm
Sagamore Spirit
Exacta Systems
AmWager
Kirkwood Stables
Parting Glass Racing
Additional Sponsors
Lelands Auctions
Luxair Jets
Arlington Park
Kentucky Downs
Jockey Talk 360
Hoosier Park
Indiana Grand
Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders (TOBA)
Horseplayers Association of North America (HANA)
Equibase/STATS Race Lens
StarLadies Racing
Kenwood Racing
Herringswell Stable
Maryland Horse Breeders Association
The complete initial list of Equestricon partners and sponsors can be found at Equestricon.com. Also newly listed on the site are more than two dozen exhibitors — covering a range of racing products, services and other businesses — that are confirmed as participants of the event.
“We are humbled and absolutely thrilled about the support we’ve received from so many key players in the industry,” said Equestricon co-founder Justin Nicholson. “Every bit of support goes a long way in making this event exactly what we’ve designed it to be — the fans deserve that, as well as the horseplayers, prospective owners and everyone else who’ll be at Equestricon.”
As the official charity partner of Equestricon, the TAA and its accredited organizations will be widely involved in the convention. Organizers indicated more announcements regarding its support for TAA were forthcoming.
