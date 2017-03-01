Lani to Return in Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3

Locals and early arrivals audition the evening of March 4 at Meydan for the $10 million Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

Candidates from Chile, Japan, and Korea will join in to tackle the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 (G1) at 2,000 meters (about 1 1/4 miles) on the Meydan dirt course in—the same conditions as the World Cup.

Those who get a callback from the audition will find themselves lining up against tougher competition in the big show March 25, including the world's top-ranked horse and winner of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup (G1), Arrogate. Trainer Bob Baffert said Arrogate will ship from Southern California sometime in mid-March.

Saturday's Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 field of eight features Japan-based Lani, the Tapit colt who won last year's UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan. Koji Maeda's Lani used the qualifying points from that victory to enter the Kentucky Derby presented by Yum! Brands (G1), where he finished ninth.

He went on to contest all three Triple Crown races, finishing third in the Belmont Stakes (G1) presented by NYRA Bets. His form tailed off upon his return to Japan but he has rested since December. Ryan Moore will take the mount Saturday.

Furia Cruzada, a 6-year-old Chilean-bred mare by Newfoundland, returns as the upset winner in the Feb. 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 sponsored by Emirates Global Aluminum (G2). That was her first victory since winning her third group 1 event in Chile in May 2015. She has not been embarrassed in the interim, however, finishing second in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) at last year's Royal Ascot meet and in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks (G2) at Haydock in July.

Jockey Antonio Fresu said after the Round 2 victory trainer Erwan Charpy did not have Furia Cruzada at 100% fitness. "I ride her every day so I know," he said. "She needed the race so she could have run better. I think she will improve."

Trainer Doug Watson, a force in the UAE, has two for Saturday's feature with Second Summer as the headliner. The 5-year-old Florida-bred Summer Bird gelding was only a nose behind Furia Cruzada in Round 2. He upset the Californian Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park last May.

Watson's second runner, Mizbah, won his first start at the Carnival meet but has not impressed in two succeeding outings at Meydan and Jebel Ali.

Move Up, a 4-year-old British-bred colt by Dubawi, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, represents the Godolphin operation masterminded by Sheikh Mohammed. Move Up developed somewhat slowly last season in England and shipped to Istanbul to win the International Bosphorus Cup (G2) in September. With hopes for a big 2017, he was put away for the winter after winning the Gigaset Cumberland Lodge Stakes (G2) at Ascot Oct. 1.

Special Fighter, a 6-year-old son of Teofilo, makes his first start since finishing fourth behind California Chrome in last year's Dubai World Cup.

Long River, a 7-year-old son of A.P. Indy bred in Kentucky by Darley out of 2006 Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) winner Round Pond, finished second in the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1 (G2) but beat only one rival when wheeled back in Round 2.

Triple Nine, a Korean-bred 5-year-old son of Ecton Park, comes to Round 3 off second- and fourth-place showings in a pair of handicaps at Meydan earlier in the World Cup Carnival. Korean horses have performed well this season at Meydan.

The Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 is the highlight of a seven-race card dubbed "Super Saturday". Each race points directly to a corresponding race on World Cup night.